Recently, Wanwei Logistics’ cold chain park with the highest investment and largest volume – Wanwei Tianjin Dongjiang Port Cold Chain Park officially opened.





Wanwei Tianjin Dongjiang Port Cold Chain Park covers an area of ​​102,000 square meters and has a total storage capacity of 153,000 pallets. It includes a modern intelligent three-dimensional cold chain center, cold chain processing center, headquarters base and related supporting facilities. It is the largest investment in Wanwei Logistics. , The largest cold chain park in Tianjin is also the largest cold chain park in Tianjin with the highest construction and service standards, and has been approved as the first-class cold storage in Tianjin.

Tianjin Port is an important port for imported cold chain goods entering and leaving Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and radiating to the northern region. The park is located in Dongjiang Bonded Port Area, Binhai New Area, Tianjin, only 8 kilometers away from Tianjin Port Pacific International Container Terminal and only 12 kilometers away from Tianjin Port Beijiang Terminal. The Beijing-Tianjin Expressway and other road networks can help the efficient and convenient distribution of goods to domestic and foreign markets.

The park has 71 loading and unloading crossings, and a total of six cold storages. The storage temperature covers freezing, refrigeration, normal temperature, constant temperature and multi-temperature areas. Among them, two automatic three-dimensional storages, two narrow lane storages, two double-deep cold storages, each There is a partial two-story cold chain processing center in the building, and high-standard hardware facilities can provide customers with efficient and safe storage space.





In terms of operation efficiency, the operation efficiency of the automated three-dimensional warehouse reaches 76 torr/hour, and the peak value can reach 114 torr/hour, which is 2-3 times of the manual operation efficiency; the conveyor + linear shuttle mode is adopted in the cold storage, and the equipment is compact and flexible , greatly saving the passage space and reducing the time of goods staying in the passage; in terms of fire protection, international advanced fire protection facilities are adopted, and fire compartments are designed and constructed in full accordance with industry standards; in terms of refrigeration equipment, the park uses air coolers + Dukenshos air duct infiltration transmission The method of wind solves the problem of large temperature difference at various points in the cold room and large dry consumption of frozen food. The roof structure of polyurethane spraying + wooden keel hoisting color steel plate greatly reduces the possibility of condensation in the hall.

In response to the “dual carbon” goal, the construction standard of the park meets the design requirements of green three-star/LEED gold-level design. It is particularly worth mentioning that the project implements the green concept in the whole life cycle of design, construction and operation, compared with buildings of the same type. Energy consumption can be saved by 10%. We will also actively explore the implementation of distributed photovoltaic projects here. Through long-term planning, moderately advanced design, efficient land utilization, and obvious energy-saving, water-saving, and emission measures, the park can effectively reduce the energy consumption under the premise of ensuring high efficiency and application. energy consumption and reduce pollution emissions.





Relying on the platform of Wanwei Smart Park, the park will also realize all-round smart management. For example, smart temperature control, smart fire protection, smart security, and smart work order systems can ensure the safety of goods; through digital platforms, digital gateways, OTWB systems, and unmanned solutions, accurate and efficient operations can be achieved; through data center monitoring , management, scheduling, command, decision-making, can realize the whole process of visual tracking; through the integration of artificial intelligence and asset management, it can provide customers with safe, accurate and efficient goods circulation space; through intelligent energy saving, intelligent refrigeration, can achieve green environmental protection. Professional and intelligent information technology can not only meet the complex and precise functional requirements configuration of port bulk commodity customers, but also meet the requirements of strict prevention and control management of the cold chain industry under the new crown epidemic environment.

Wanwei Tianjin Dongjiang Port Cold Chain Park will adhere to the concept of sustainable development, build a national cold chain park benchmark project, and strive to improve the level of intelligent, visualized and lean warehousing information systems, and build a green, energy-saving and environmentally friendly Cold chain distribution center.

Wanwei Logistics is an independent logistics brand under the Vanke Group. It was established in 2015 and entered the cold chain business in 2017. It has carried out network layout, introduced and applied advanced cold chain operation technology in important node cities across the country. According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, Wanwei Cold Chain has become the first comprehensive cold chain logistics service provider in China, and the scale of cold storage ranks among the top five in the world. Wanwei Cold Chain is committed to building high-end intelligent cold storage facilities, and has introduced a number of global strategic partners based on its own customer resource plans, such as well-known multinational food companies such as Lamb Weston, Yum, Zespri, as well as Yili, Shuanghui, Yili Well-known Chinese food companies such as Haijiali have won a good reputation and public praise at home and abroad.



