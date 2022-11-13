Home Business Wanxing Holdings (08093) Announces First Quarter Results, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$6.924 million Turned Profit to Loss | Wanxing Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Wanxing Holdings(08093) released its first quarter results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of HK$45,000, a year-on-year decrease of 99.80%; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$6.924 million, and the profit attributable to shareholders during the same period last year was HK$6.924 million. The profit was HK$4.977 million, a year-on-year change from profit to loss; the basic loss per share was 1.42 HK cents.

The announcement stated that the change from profit to loss was mainly due to the decrease in the Group’s operating income during the reporting period.

