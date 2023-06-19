War against Ukraine and Italy’s security: the voice of the experts

The war in Ukraine will continue to condition the European security and strategic framework for a long time to come. And Italy must prepare to deal with the consequences. First of all, a rethinking of defense policies is needed, which takes into account the new-found centrality of forms of conventional deterrence and high-intensity conflicts. In parallel, the risks of threat proliferation of various types that are associated with rearmament policies. At a strategic level, NATO and – to a complementary extent – the European Union remain the fundamental frameworks to guarantee Italian security. For Italy, however, it is essential to avoid that the center of gravity of the alliances moves excessively to the east, keeping a sharp eye towards the south, on the so-called enlarged Mediterranean.

Threats, alliances, investments

These are some of the main findings that emerged from a survey of experts on Italian security recently promoted by the IAI as part of a project carried out with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. Called to evaluate a series of potential threats to the security of our country, the interviewees indicated one possible expansion of the war against Ukraine to NATO countries as the main threat (8.8 on a severity scale of 0-10), followed by a possible nuclear conflict between the United States and Russia (8.4) and the growth of instability in the enlarged Mediterranean (8 ,0) (Figure 1).

Figure 1. The most serious threats to Italy’s security.

Faced with this scenario, the top priority for the country is a strengthening of the Atlantic Alliance (first in importance according to 52% of the interviewees), followed at a certain distance by the strengthening of the common European security and defense policy (24%). In terms of cooperation at the EU level, it is essential to encourage an increase in the levels of interoperability between the armed forces of the various countries (8.6 out of 10 in terms of perceived importance) and greater integration in the defense field between the EU and NATO (8.4 ), while the strengthening of common security and defense policies is certainly given a high, but lower importance (8.0). Finally, to clear the field of a simplistic but recurrent narrative in the public debate, the experts do not believe that the creation of a common European army strictly speaking is a real priority (4,2).

Within the framework of existing alliances, the main contribution that Italy can give to international security is in the enlarged Mediterranean area, through participation in multilateral and bilateral missions (main contribution according to 72% of the interviewees); Italy can also play an important role both as energy hub in the Mediterranean (20%) and in strengthening NATO’s deterrence capabilities on the eastern flank of the Alliance (8%).

In any case, the Italian commitment can only materialize in the best possible way if adequately supported by investments ad hoc. The prospects of achieving the NATO target of 2% defense spending by 2028 – the time horizon set by the Draghi government – are assessed in very different ways by the interviewees: 48% believe it will not be achieved, 16% think it will the goal will be reached within the established time frame, while according to the remaining 36% the achievement of the expected threshold will take place before 2028 (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Italy and the 2% target.

The war against Ukraine

Moving on to analyze the war against Ukraine more closely, Italy’s role will have to continue to be, according to the interviewees, that of support militarily, even before economically and politically, Kyiv. However, opinions differ on how future relations with Ukraine should develop. 48% of experts argue that Italy should support Kyiv’s entry both in NATO and in the EU, in line with the definition of a Euro-Atlantic area inspired by democratic principles. On the other hand, 40% think that only the EU candidacy should be supported, both with a view to easing relations with Moscow and to mitigate the risk of NATO’s direct involvement in the war. Finally, the remaining 12% maintain that neither the candidacy for NATO nor for the EU are appropriate: this is because they would not be practicable in the light of the existing treaties until the war is over, and because they could represent a source of risks and instability more generally.

Figure 3. Italy and Ukraine’s candidacy for NATO and the EU.

On the other hand, according to the absolute majority (68%) of the experts interviewed, in the medium term it is likely that war will take the form of a “frozen” conflict without reaching a compromise between Russia and Ukraine. Only a minority considers a resolution through international mediation (16%) or the Ukrainian liberation of the occupied territories after February 24, 2022 (16%) likely. On the other hand, neither a Russian victory with significant territorial annexations nor a total Ukrainian victory with a return to the 2013 borders are considered realistic (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Medium-term prospects.

The implications of an unresolved conflict in the middle of Europe are many. The main risk is that of along-term instability and of one militarization of the politics and societies of the countries most exposed on the Eastern flank. At the same time, the stability of European public opinion is a source of widespread concern: the possibility of a “fatigue” also fueled by disinformation campaigns conducted by hostile countries is considered high, and it will be managed through clear and effective communication to citizens by governments.

An unresolved conflict would inevitably also have repercussions in the European neighbourhood. Several respondents underline a foreseeable growth of instability, from the Gulf of Guinea to the Sahel up to the western Balkans, brought not only by the interference of revisionist powers, but also by inflationary dynamics and possible food crises. The management of the risks associated with a possible destabilization of the enlarged Mediterranean will therefore likely continue to be a priority for our country.

The implications for Italy

The war against Ukraine seems destined to continue to condition the Italian and European security arrangements at least in the medium term. The survey among the experts draws attention to an important aspect: in the face of the risk of political and social turbulence in the enlarged Mediterranean and while the attention of the allies is directed above all to the east (and, in perspective, to the Indo-Pacific) , our country will have to take on a leading role in support of stability and security in the region, also in partnership with allied countries with strategic interests in the field.

This commitment can and must translate into participation in bilateral and multilateral missionswhich however cannot re-propose failed schemes adopted in the past by some allies, but must draw the lessons of the case from those failures, adopting an approach in which the security of the region is declined in a broad way, in close dialogue with the actors present on the field and placing local populations at the centre.

