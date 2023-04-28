War burdens Weidmann, Franziska Tschudi is the new President of the Board of Directors

The Ukraine war and China shutdowns weigh on Weidmann – Franziska Tschudi Sauber moves from the boss’s chair to the chairmanship of the board of directors The Ukraine war and the Covid shutdowns in China put a strain on the business of the Rapperswil technology group Weidmann in 2022. In the new year things are looking better for the time being. Company boss Franziska Tschudi Sauber gives up the position of CEO and moves to the presidency of the board of directors.

Franziska Tschudi Sauber, former CEO and new President of the Board of Directors of the Weidmann Group. Image: PD

The Weidmann Group from Rapperswil-Jona increased sales by 1 percent to CHF 373 million in 2022. The Ukraine war and the corona-related lockdowns in China affected the operating and group results. On request, Franziska Tschudi Sauber, Delegate of the Board of Directors and CEO of Weidmann since 2001, writes, “Basically, we have achieved our earnings targets, but these have been burdened by downtime costs in the Ukraine and the expansion of production alternatives in Croatia and Turkey”.