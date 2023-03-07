A year after the attack on Ukraine, Russia’s public deficit is spiraling out of control. Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PICTURE ALLIANCE

High war costs and lower revenues due to Western sanctions are leaving deep scars on the Russian state budget. According to the Ministry of Finance, Russia’s deficit in the first two months of the year was the equivalent of 32 billion euros. This was already 90 percent of the already high deficit planned for the year as a whole. The Russian government cited the approximately 50 percent lower income from oil and gas exports as an important reason.

Russia is facing a gigantic budget deficit. The reason is the high cost of the war against Ukraine and a sharp fall in revenues from the sale of oil and gas, also as a result of Western sanctions. In the first two months of the year, the Russian state budget already showed a deficit of 2.58 trillion rubles (32.3 billion euros), the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday in Moscow. A year ago, Russia had a budget surplus of 415 billion rubles (5.2 billion euros) in January and February. But that was before the war and Western sanctions.

Russia’s government under President Vladimir Putin had already planned a deficit of almost three billion euros for 2022. Almost 90 percent of this has already been achieved in the first two months.

Russian public finances are under pressure from two sides. On the one hand, the war of aggression against Ukraine causes enormous costs. On the other hand, Western sanctions are hitting the state-controlled Russian economy hard. According to initial calculations by the Treasury Department, revenue from oil and gas exports fell by almost half. According to the Ministry of Finance, this is mainly due to the lower oil price and the fall in exports of natural gas.

read too “It seems as if they just don’t care”: Military experts explain why Russia’s tanks are being destroyed in droves in Ukraine

Many Western countries have severely restricted the import of Russian oil or, like Germany, stopped it entirely. The Western industrialized countries have also imposed a price cap on Russian crude oil and oil products from Russia.

China and India are buying oil from Russia, but only at lower prices. Urals oil is therefore trading at a significant discount. According to media reports, Russia’s Urals oil is only getting rid of at a price of around $50 a barrel. On the world market, a barrel (159 liters) of the North Sea Brent cost a good 85 US dollars. Russia itself has also stopped supplying gas to Germany and many other European countries.

Deficit: Russia had made provisions for the war

Due to Western sanctions, the Russian economy has also plunged into a recession at its core. It is mitigated in part by heavy government spending on the defense industry. In addition, the Russian state is spending a lot of money to cushion social consequences and to stabilize acceptance of Putin’s policies.

In January, the Russian state’s tax revenues fell dramatically by 28 percent. The Ministry of Finance attributed this to a change in VAT. Russia started selling gold and currency reserves in January. The Ministry of Finance had called for a volume of 500 million euros. Russia had also built up significant currency reserves in preparation for the attack on Ukraine. Putin had also used the sharp rise in energy prices since 2021 to inject large amounts of money into the sovereign wealth fund. Immediately after the attack on Ukraine, Russia initially even benefited from rising energy prices. So the country was prepared. However, experts assume that Putin neither expected that the war against Ukraine would last for long, nor that the West would reduce its energy imports from Russia so quickly and extensively.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

With material from dpa.