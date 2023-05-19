Home » War in Ukraine becomes topic at G7 meeting
Business

War in Ukraine becomes topic at G7 meeting

by admin
War in Ukraine becomes topic at G7 meeting

Even more than for surveillance and protection against attacks, combat aircraft can intervene as so-called close air support in battles on the ground. What’s more, they make it possible to attack the opponent’s “center of gravity”. Ukraine would be able to destroy Russian supply routes, staging areas, fuel depots and strategic targets. At that point at the latest – some fear – it will become politically dangerous, which does not seem forbidden in the sense of self-defence.

Russia would see the delivery of fighter jets as a further major step for the direct involvement of the West in the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow has long claimed. Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov, who is responsible for arms issues, said on Russian state television that the jets would expand the combat area geographically. That means “nothing good” for Russia, but it’s also not a catastrophe.

See also  In 2021, the net profit will increase by more than 70 times, can Hebang Bio's performance continue to be maintained? | Daily Economic News

You may also like

India, the center of the hi tech world....

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

ECB: “Growth will continue in 2023”. Record drop...

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy