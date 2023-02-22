There was a lot of anticipation for the statements of putin to fly e you Biden in Kyiv and Warsawon the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But those who expected, somewhat optimistically, from these interventions novelties or openings on a hypothetical political solution to the conflict, or even only indications on what to expect in the coming months, will certainly have been disappointed. On the contrary, if something has emerged from it, it is the confirmation of the frontal opposition between two visions of the worldbetween two irreconcilable readings of the conflict in Ukraine.

The speeches of Biden and Putin compared

Putinwith a speech as long as it was devoid of news, essentially addressed his own constituency internal, to try to justify the reasons for the intervention in Ukraine e consolidate the consensus of the country on an initiative that has in fact turned out to be a resounding failure for now. This explains why the Russian President had to resort to a narrative that has now been widely tested, but which is difficult to sustain in the face of the evidence of the facts. Hence the thesis that Russia had to intervene in Ukraine to prevent a Ukrainian attack on Donbass, that Moscow is fighting a war of defense against the US and NATO intent on destroying Russia, that Ukraine was basically just the head bridge of a West, depraved and in crisis of values, which has bet all its cards on the downsizing of the Russian Federation.

There is also little news on the front of the conduct of operations. Contradicting the forecasts of the day before, Putin continued to talk about special military operation, avoiding admitting that it is now a war, as if new massive mobilizations of conscripts shouldn’t be planned. Did not announce no new offensive on the ground. And he has implicitly admitted that the conflict will still be long. He remembered the power of the Russian nuclear arsenal and threatened new nuclear tests. But it also confirmed Russia’s “no first use” doctrine. And finally, the only novelty, he announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the New Start Treaty on the limitation of nuclear warheads. An announcement subsequently scaled down by the confirmation that Moscow would continue to respect the limits on the number of warheads allowed by that Treaty, but would not allow inspections (already de facto suspended for years) on its sites.

Biden, first in Kyiv and then in Warsaw, above all wanted to confirm, in the most solemn and demanding way, the support for the attacked Ukraineon behalf of the US but also implicitly on behalf of the entire front of the countries like minded lined up on this line. A support aimed not only at allowing Ukraine to defend itself, but also to reconquer the territories occupied by Russian forces. A support that will continue as long as necessary, because what is at stake, the defense of the values ​​of freedom and democracy, is too important to allow for uncertainties or second thoughts. But also from Biden no news on any new military aid to Ukraine. And no opening on the hypothesis of starting a dialogue, because the circumstances do not allow it.

Wang-Yi a Mosca

There were also many expectations, after the anticipated announcements in Monaco, for the Wang Yi’s visit to Moscow, the de facto head of Chinese diplomacy, and for the prospect of a diplomatic initiative by China on the conflict in Ukraine. But judging by the meager information leaked after Wang’s meetings with Lavrov and Putin, it seems that we are still a long way from the hypothesis that Beijing actually wants to take on a more dynamic profile on this crisis. And that Wang basically limited himself to confirming that China remains willing to carry out a constructive role in the search for a political solution to the crisis.

On the other hand the Chinese, which until now, albeit with the ambiguities and distinctions of the case, has not lacked political support for Russia, could hardly assume the role of neutral and credible mediator. China, which has so far collected the dividends of a position on the war in Ukraine which gives it a sort of leadership in that part of the world that does not recognize itself in the line of the West, remains interested in a conclusion to the conflict and a normalization of the international framework. But evidently not to the point of putting Putin in difficulty, or of breaking the solidarity of an anti-Western front that is functional, in Beijing’s view, to strengthen China‘s position in the global competition with the United States.

Finally, in these days inevitably characterized above all by the interventions of the leaders of the three major protagonists, the mission of Giorgia Meloni in Kiev, Bucha and Irpin also deserves to be mentioned. It was a mission, announced some time ago, which Meloni held dear, and which served the Prime Minister to reiterate, beyond any possible doubt, the government’s line in support of Ukraine, without hesitation or second thoughts, and in line with the commitments undertaken with NATO allies and EU partners. A successful mission, which also allowed Meloni to reassure Zelensky and his allies, to consolidate the legitimization process of the center-right government on an international level, and to reduce the extent of the utterances of some exponents of other parties of his majority .