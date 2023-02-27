Home Business War in Ukraine, NATO and European defence
On the tragic anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the research team of the IAI Defense Program organized a virtual meeting on Twitter on the strategic implications and scenarios of the war, a focus also available in the AffarInternazionali special dedicated to the first year of the war in Ukraine.

In this podcast Elio Calcagno, Octavia Believe e Giancarlo LaRocca analyze the effects of the conflict on defense policy in Germany, Italy and France. Karolina Muti e Michelangelo Freyrie they will speak respectively of NATO-EU cooperation and the European defense industry. He moderated the debate Alexander Brownalso intervened on the future scenarios of the war.


Cover photo EPA/TOMS KALNINS

