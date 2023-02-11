Russia: “Ready for negotiations, but without conditions and recognizing the existing reality”

Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but without preconditions and on the basis of the existing reality. This was reported by the deputy foreign minister of the Federation, quoted by Tass. “Yes, the classics say that any hostilities end with negotiations, and of course we have already said that we will be ready for such negotiations. But only for negotiations without preconditions, negotiations based on the existing reality, negotiations taking into account those goals, which were publicly announced by us,” Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Vershinin said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel. from Tax.

Russia has meanwhile conducted a massive attack with dozens of missiles against energy sites in Ukraine. According to Kiev, two crossed the airspace of Romania and, therefore, of NATO, a fact denied by Bucharest. “Ukraine has currently lost 44% of its capacity to produce nuclear energy, 75% of that of thermal power plants and 33% than that of its cogeneration plants,” said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Chmygal. “The vast majority of Ukrainians continue to have access to heat, water and electricity,” he added. “There are enough resources to overcome winter”. The IAEA, the international atomic energy agency, specified in a statement that a reactor of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, in the west of the country, was stopped due to the instability of the electricity grid.

“Missiles over Romania”. Zelensky denied by Bucharest

According to La Stampa, Putin has ten days left to decide the future of the conflict. On February 21, the speech to the united chambers, and in Moscow there are rumors of “sensational announcements”. The tsar could launch the new offensive or try to convince the Russians that everything is going according to plan, explains La Stampa. While Repubblica talks about the Russian missiles on Moldavia and Romania, with the risk that the clash will officially spread to the European Union as well. The Kalibrs departing from the Black Sea crossed the border before turning towards Ukraine. Zelensky denounces: “It also happened in Romania, a challenge to NATO. We have to stop them.” But Bucharest denies it.

