According to Helene Budliger, the EU sanctions against Russia have been implemented quickly and efficiently.

The head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) also says that efforts are being made to get a better overview of commodity trading.

For example, trade with Russia is sometimes not listed separately in the customs statistics.

That’s why Seco commissioned an external study, says Budliger. Figures were missing, for example on the number of jobs and the tax base in the raw materials sector.

Within the federal administration, they also want to actively develop better statistics at federal level via the raw materials platform. Budliger noted that not all commodity traders traded exclusively or mostly with Russia. Commodity traders also confirmed “credibly” to Seco that they had now shut down their business with Russia.

Switzerland has no sanctions authority

When implementing the complex package of sanctions, Seco also relies on other administrative bodies in the federal administration, in the cantons and at the banks. “Violations of the sanctions are pursued and reported by us or the cantons,” said the Seco boss.

We have to rely on companies operating in Switzerland to comply with Swiss law.

When it comes to controls to ensure compliance with the sanctions, they work together with the customs administration, because the Seco is neither the police nor the public prosecutor’s office and Switzerland does not have its own sanctions authority. “We have to rely on companies that are active in Switzerland to comply with Swiss law,” says Budliger. The European neighbors and the USA gave Switzerland good marks for the implementation of the sanctions.

Budliger encourages discussion about the War Material Act

The Swiss War Material Act prohibits Switzerland from releasing weapons that have already been sold abroad to Ukraine. But in view of the ongoing war, the pressure on Switzerland is increasing. When asked about this, Budliger emphasizes: “We are a constitutional state.” In other words, Switzerland must abide by its laws.

At the same time, the Seco boss welcomes the fact that this question is now being discussed politically again: “I assume that the Federal Council will have to deal with this question again.” The opinion of the surrounding Europe will also play a role.

If Switzerland sticks to its current position, i.e. does not allow weapons to be re-exported to Ukraine, Budliger says: “Our neighbors have already indicated that in this case they would consider whether to continue buying weapons and ammunition in Switzerland in the future would.” In short: According to Budliger, with the regulations currently in force, Switzerland is accepting a weakening of its business location.