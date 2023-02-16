Almost a year after the launch of the week-long Russian offensive, the war is basically on stalemate phase. This is one of the prerequisites for the disposition of the parties to consider an armistice to mature. But it’s not the only one. The minimum territorial requirements of both are too far apart. For the Ukrainians to accept the loss of a part of the occupied territories, and/or for the Russians to resign themselves to retreating to a line close to that of February 24, 2022, or even more backward, the deterioration of war material would have to proceed at an unsustainable pace .

Currently each of the contenders is aiming for a breakthrough in the front in order to be able to negotiate from a position of strength, and to this end they are intensifying their efforts to rearm. Russia is converting industrial plants to speed up the production of weapons and ammunition, it imports (according to American press sources) components from Chineseand negotiate with theIran additional supplies of drones.

Ukraine plans to rebalance the balance of forces through the acquisition of tanks and anti-aircraft missiles from the European allies, but above all the strengthening of the flow of weapons from the United States, including more modern systems and with greater range than those obtained so far. But one may wonder if the times of the American war industries (we are talking about several months and years) are compatible with those of the offensives planned by Moscow; and if the new Republican majority in the US House of Representatives will fully support this effort.

Yom Kippur: similarities and differences

From this point of view, the current war presents interesting analogies with that of the Yom Kippur, whose fiftieth anniversary will occur next October. Then Israel resisted the attack of a numerically much superior Arab coalition thanks to a massive influx of weapons and ammunition from the United States, while in parallel the USSR continued to supply the Arab forces and in particular the Egyptian ones.

We can notice other similarities between the two conflicts: in 1973 Israel, like Ukraine in 2022, was taken by surprise by the aggression but was able to react with unexpected vigor; the world, and above all Europe, was hit by an oil crisis with a consequent surge in prices; America, rushing to the aid of a de facto ally, was reacting to a situation that she had not wanted, but at the same time engaged in an arm wrestling with the opposing power (war by proxy). The duration of the fighting was then very different: a month.

War of Attrition: Future Scenarios

In October 1973, the balance between Russian and American supplies laid the foundations for the renunciation of the two powers to continue supplying them indefinitely. But the deciding factor was the brilliant operation led by Ariel Sharon which led to Israeli forces crossing the Suez Canal and threatening Cairo. The Egyptian conquest of a bridgehead east of the Canal – formally symmetrical but much less threatening to Israel – allowed Sadat to re-establish some semblance of balance and exit the conflict head-on.

The hypothetical Ukrainian offensive aimed at liberating Melitopol e break the territorial continuity between Donetsk and Crimea suggests a repetition of that pattern. If successful, it would be a crushing defeat for Russia, perhaps convincing it to propose a ceasefire and settle for only a part of the territories conquered after February 24, 2022; but first, as in the case of Sadat, to save face he would seek at least one limited military success to boaston another front, for example the definitive grip of Bakhmut. This would open the way not to a just peace, unfortunately, but to a realistic compromise.

However, even less favorable scenarios for the attacked country are imaginable. The breakthrough of the Russian fortified line in the South could prove impossible, while the Russian offensive in the Donbass could start before the European Leopards arrive and the new US aid package. Without excluding a second invasion attempt from the north and siege of Kyiv. In short, Putin believes he has good cards to play before negotiating; and probably, more than a negotiation, he still thinks of a Diktat.

An outcome similar to that of 1973 is therefore a “best case scenario”. And a stabilization of the hypothetical armistice, such as the one that was achieved then, would require a new Henry Kissinger.