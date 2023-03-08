War, Biden’s golden business: first gas supplier in the EU

The war in Ukraine which has been going on unabated for more than a year seems to have only one winner and I am neither there Russia and neither Europe. Who’s really taking advantage of this situation Of world crisis they seem to be just the United States. After twelve months of firefight away from the borders of the Usa, Washington – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – has obtained a primacy. The restrictions against PutinIndeed, they have ensured that the leadership for the supply Of petrolium e methane to Europe has passed right to them, with impressive numbers. The factories are overwhelmed literally from orders and even fail to keep up, it calculates an impressive +500% of orders towards the EU.

Out there Russia and wide to the United States, thus Europe – continues il Sole – seems to have definitively broken the dependence energy from Mosca. However, this has led to a further strengthening of Washington, not only by increasing the production and surpassing all the global competition but also from a point of view geopoliticalestablishing itself as a preferred supplier for Europe. Despite the logistical distance, the EU has decided to rely on the US sparing no expense and overcoming the difficulty of sending products from afar, given that the cargoes of hydrocarbons have to cross the Atlantic Oceanwhich affects a lot final price but which at the moment Europe seems to have chosen as ideal solution.

