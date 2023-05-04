War, rain of drones in Ukraine. Moscow: “US behind the attack on the Kremlin”

Russia responds with bombing raids on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities

As they had announced from Moscow, the Russian counteroffensive she didn’t wait. They were there during the night multiple bombings about Kiev, Zaporizhzhia, Odessa and other cities. There are no reports of people involved. In the area of ​​the port of Novorossiysk and near the Crimean bridge – stormed by Ukraine in October 2022 – a fire broke out fire of large proportions in an oil depot within a Russian refinery hit by some drones.

However, the Russian attack on Kiev proved to be ineffective, the Ukrainian authorities in fact assured that they had destroyed all the missiles that hit the capital. “The invaders they launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones”, the authorities communicated, “the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with other air defense units, has shot down 1812 out of 15 drones were also beaten in Odessa.

Conspiracy theories on the alleged attack by the US: the allusion to the “false flag”

The attack could be the beginning of Russian response to ‘terrorist attack’ – as defined by the Moscow authorities – to the detriment of President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine continues to profess itself oblivious to the fact, Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Zelensky wrote on Twitter: “The Kremlin, one drone, two people on the steps of the dome of the Senate Building, a 12-hour pause before publication of the news, the simultaneous videos from different angles. An absolute staging,” reads the tweet. “What does not it’s a masqueradeinstead, and needs a real reaction”, Podolyak points out, “are Russia’s deliberate mass murder of 23 civilians in Kherson that same day and the placing of large volumes of explosives in one of the turbine halls of the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia”. “Decide your priorities”, concludes the adviser to the Ukrainian president.

This position is (predictably) backed by the USwhich from the Washington think tank ISW – Institute for the Study of War – even advance the suspicion that it was the Russians themselves who actually engineered this attack for propaganda purposes.

