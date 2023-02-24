“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is taking on increasingly disturbing connotations due to the recklessly aggressive line that the entire political class represented in Parliament is demonstrating”

“Italy repudiates war” is the incipit of the art. 11 of the Constitution and also the name of the independent committee which initiated theprocess for the presentation of three questions to the Court of Cassation for the repeal of the provisions regarding the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. “We are ready to take to the streets to collect 500,000 signatures on the questions we have prepared, knowing that we are interpreting a need felt by the majority of Italians.” So spokesman Enzo Pennetta.

“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is taking on increasingly disturbing connotations due to the recklessly aggressive line that the entire political class represented in Parliament is demonstrating”, he continues. “Never before has the Constitutional provision of art. 11 returns in all its relevance and we demand respect for it. We believe that in such a dramatic moment, no government or even parliament can consider themselves invested with the responsibility of lead the country into a conflict that risks degenerating irreversibly, without questioning the population. Today as citizens we have never felt the need to intervene on legislation that has circumvented the Constitution to legitimize the assumption of international commitments that endanger the safety and well-being of current and future generations”.

“We appeal to all those who share this battle, to join us and commit themselves to setting up local committees by contributing ideas and opinions to the collective mobilization that we fielded so that the committee, which is made up of ordinary citizens, does not place itself under any partisan or personal banner and remains open to the broadest contribution of all. Write to us at [email protected]“, concludes Pennetta.

