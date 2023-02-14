War scares businesses less

For 65% of companies, the war has not reduced their sustainability plans and the transition to more sustainable business models continues; over 80% of listed companies have developed a sustainability plan (about +32 percentage points compared to 2020) and 30% have defined quantitative targets while 47% of the companies interviewed have defined objectives and actions to adapt to climate change ( in 2021 it was 39%), increasing the use of renewable energies. These are the data of the new edition of the annual study ‘Seize the Change’ which analyzes the most relevant and significant sustainable development trends for companies in the country.

The results of the study confirm how overall Italian companies are increasingly committed to integrating sustainability into their business and this happens both for small-medium enterprises and for large ones. Two years ago, on the contrary, large companies were advancing faster than SMEs on sustainability issues. However, this occurs at a variable speed on individual issues and with unevenness between sectors as some (energy and textile) proceed faster than others (media&telecom and construction) in integrating the sustainability.

For Massimo Antonelli, CEO of EY in Italy and COO of EY Europe West, “sustainability has changed companies: it is no longer just an opportunity, but a necessity to respond to the systemic challenges we are facing. Today it represents the investment priority for 40% of the world‘s CEOs. While in Italy, according to our study, small and medium-sized enterprises are finally traveling at the same speed as the large ones in integrating sustainability into business. More than half of the companies interviewed consider sustainability a fundamental driver for increasing their competitiveness in the reference markets and creating medium and long-term value for all stakeholders, thus rebuilding confidence in the future and putting people at the center of the transformation”.

This year’s edition presents significant innovations as regards, on the one hand, the panel of companies examined which was extended to a total of 350 companies (150 of these were directly interviewed while 210 non-financial declarations were analysed) and, on the other hand, for an in-depth study of the economic-financial performance linked to companies, with the relative correlations with sustainable behaviour. It was also investigated how the Italian entrepreneurial fabric is replanning its sustainability strategies as well according to the new crisis following the war in Ukraine.

“The results of our study demonstrate how companies in the country are increasingly at the forefront of integrating sustainability into business – he explains Riccardo Giovannini, EY Italy, Climate Change and Sustainability leader – The data from the survey confirm that in 62% of cases the companies’ sustainability plans are integrated with the respective industrial plans and there is also a clear acceleration in the commitment to combat and mitigate climate change: almost 8 listed companies out of 10 have structured a process of identification and management of priority-risks related to climate change”.

