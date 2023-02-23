Home Business “War stops by not sending weapons”. Saturday in the square in Rome
Business

“War stops by not sending weapons”. Saturday in the square in Rome

by admin
“War stops by not sending weapons”. Saturday in the square in Rome

Is it right to send weapons to Ukraine? Rate it!

There is a piece of Italy that doesn’t fit. There is no point in continuing to send weapons to Ukraine and submit to the dictates of the United States of America, NATO and the European Union. An Italy that finds itself in the streets under the slogan “War stops by not sending weapons“. The appointment is for Saturday 25 February at 3 pm in Piazza SS Apostoli in Rome.

The event is organized by Sovereign People’s Democracy and the founder, Francis Tuscanhe explains in an audio ad Affaritaliani.it the reasons why it is necessary to take to the streets to stop the war and above all to immediately stop the shipment of arms to Kiev.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Markets besieged by interest rate anxiety. Wall Street collapses after Fed-ECB, Tokyo stock exchange -1.9%. Watch out for US futures

You may also like

Smart working is good for the environment, Enea...

Innovation at the heart of the Italy-USA partnership

“Without pesticides, yields of wheat (-70%) and corn...

Resolution 38 of 02/15/2023 – Authorization to publish...

Resolution 24 of 02/15/2023 – Opinion for activation...

Frontiere is born, a new center for hi-tech...

Pitti Immagine, De Matteis (Kiton) is the new...

The sword refers to Toyota Highlander’s new generation...

Renzi: ok to single party by 2024. Third...

‘Denim’ is the absolute star of John Richmond’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy