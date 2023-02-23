Is it right to send weapons to Ukraine? Rate it!

There is a piece of Italy that doesn’t fit. There is no point in continuing to send weapons to Ukraine and submit to the dictates of the United States of America, NATO and the European Union. An Italy that finds itself in the streets under the slogan “War stops by not sending weapons“. The appointment is for Saturday 25 February at 3 pm in Piazza SS Apostoli in Rome.

The event is organized by Sovereign People’s Democracy and the founder, Francis Tuscanhe explains in an audio ad Affaritaliani.it the reasons why it is necessary to take to the streets to stop the war and above all to immediately stop the shipment of arms to Kiev.

Subscribe to the newsletter

