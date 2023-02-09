War Russia Ukraine, Italy increasingly on the margins. The backstory

The guerra in Ukraine it has been going on unabated for almost a year now and Putin has no intention of negotiating for peace. For this the Ukrainian president Zelensky decided to move firsthand to go to far visit to its main European allies, but in the decisive summit for the new shipment of weapons and Italy’s anti-Moscow strategy was ruled out. Volodymyr Zelensky – we read in Repubblica – arrives in Western Europe, goes to thank the British ally who gave more than anyone military support to Ukraine, and then surprisingly stops in Paris for a joint meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. The Ukrainian president, who had only gone to the United States since the beginning of the war, wants to re-motivate the European front at a time when Russia he is returning to the offensive. Zelensky will be today at Bruxelles on the occasion of EU councila partially awaited appointment while the eve at Paris is an unscheduled format Franco-Germanexcluding the other partners, to begin from Italy.

Choosing Paris– continues Repubblica – Zelensky wants to celebrate a Macron’s change of pace. The Ukrainian president did not appreciate the French leader’s statements regarding the need “not to humiliate Russia”. Macron then promised to accompany Kiev “until victory”. «I think that has changed» says Zelensky to Figaro. “After all, he was the one who opened the door to tank deliveries,” he continued, alluding to the delivery of light tanks decided by Macron in January. For Melons all is postponed al face to face today with Zelensky. How will you respond to the requests that the Ukrainian president will address to you and to other European leaders? She will have the strength to say a convinced yes the request for additional weapons (including fighter aircraft) e sanctions for Russia? He will be able to do it without arousing the bad moods of the Lega and a part of Come on Italy? Questions that remain in the background of the great question of international placement of our country, “atlantist but with the handbrake on“, as one Fi exponent put it.

