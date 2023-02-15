Home Business War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”
Business

War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”

by admin
War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”

War Russia Ukraine, Berlusconi’s concern remains

On the guerra in Ukraine now there are signs of the Usa: they ask Zelensky to pursue “reachable goals”. According to the United Statesthe resistance he must not disperse his strengthbut make the best use of the equipment. From the long war to the Korean scenario, up to the negotiation, experts wonder about duration of the conflict.

Silvio Berlusconi ended up in the crosshairs of Ppe for his statements anti-Zelensky, his European reference party has dissociated itself from his words and also the position taken by the government majority pro Ukraine it was clear. But the leader of Come on Italy he reiterates his thought and says a lot worried for the evolution of armed conflict. “Let’s look at the facts. We have always supported the Ukrainian people, we have always voted in Italy and in Europe – says Berlusconi – without hesitation and hesitant support to Ukraine by sending funding e you weapons. I have always been and am on the side of Ukrainian people and of pace“.

Late in the evening it is Silvio himself Berlusconi to go back to his statements on Sunday, still the subject of a clear one today distancing of his family European politics the PPE. “My hope – continues the FI leader – is that one can be found soon diplomatic solution to this war a lot dangerous for all of us. I simply suggested – back to say – a large one Piano Marshall of the West for the reconstruction of Ukraineas a possible diplomatic way to end this conflict I want to repeat, very dangerous for all of us“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel...

From the EU to stop diesel and petrol...

Enel places a 1.5 billion Sustainability-Linked bond: boom...

Wuling Bingo’s official interior pictures released for sale...

Qatar-gate, “phantom” trips abroad at an expense. Reporting...

Sabaf closes 2022 with €15.7 million of net...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at a...

Cigarettes, increases will start tomorrow: 20 cents more....

Piazza Affari is not afraid of inflation but...

“Exclusive Rose” → “Hundred Flowers Bloom”, Changsha Flower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy