Original title: Warehouse receipt resources can share new achievements in the construction of an integrated oil and gas trading market in the Yangtze River Delta period

People’s Daily Online, Zhoushan, August 31 (Zhang Liwei, Liu Xinwei) On the afternoon of August 31, the parallel forum on “Financial Innovation and Futures Cooperation to Promote High-Quality Development of the Oil and Gas Industry” of the 5th World Oil Merchants Conference was held at the Zhoushan International Conference Center. . At the scene, the Zhejiang Oil Warehouse Receipt was officially launched on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai Futures Exchange), marking the first time that the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the Zhejiang International Oil and Gas Trading Center (hereinafter referred to as the Zhejiang Oil Center) have realized the warehouse receipts on both platforms. Resource Sharing.

Since the listing of Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone for more than 5 years, Zhoushan has actively explored and practiced, promoted the Shanghai Stock Exchange to become a shareholder in Zhejiang Oil Center, and deepened a series of cooperation, such as taking the lead in exploring the “Zhoushan price” in the field of marine fuel oil, releasing China Zhoushan low-sulfur oil The supply and quotation of fuel oil bonded ships has continuously enhanced the pricing power and discourse power in this field, and provided a powerful starting point for improving the resource allocation capacity of oil and gas commodity prices.

During the period, Shanghai Futures Exchange and Zhejiang Oil Center carried out a series of fruitful cooperation around the goal of building an integrated oil and gas trading market in the Yangtze River Delta. Promote the work arrangement on the construction of an integrated oil and gas trading market in the Yangtze River Delta at the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone Construction Conference.

The launch of the Zheyou warehouse receipts listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange means that on the basis of the exchange of information and spot resources, the two platforms have opened up the two-way warehouse receipt resource sharing and interoperability between the previous standard warehouse receipts and the Zheyou warehouse receipts, for the future. The collusion and exchange of standard warehouse receipts and non-standard warehouse receipts have laid the foundation. This business model is for Zhejiang Oil Center to push the warehouse receipt listing information of six categories including bonded fuel oil, gasoline, diesel, asphalt, rubber, and crude oil to the “Zheyou Special Area” of the comprehensive business platform of the previous issue. All completed in Zhejiang Oil Center. In the last issue, traders on the integrated business platform can trade both standard warrants and non-standard warrants.

Since 2020, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and Zhejiang Oil Center have achieved a comprehensive connection of “talents, platforms, products, and prices”, and the results have continued to emerge: the sharing of delivery warehouses for fuel oil, rubber, and asphalt, realizing the first cooperation between the national futures and spot delivery warehouses ;In the last issue, the standard warehouse receipt platform launched the “Zhejiang Oil Center Quotation Zone” to realize the exchange of transactions between members of both parties, which is the first of the local trading venues to land on the futures exchange; the launch of the innovative trading model of “capacity pre-sale” is the first to promote the “stable price” in China. “Order” business expands to energy and chemical varieties; jointly builds a bonded commodity registration system to help build a bulk commodity credit system in the Free Trade Zone…

Chen Rong, chairman of Zhejiang International Oil and Gas Trading Center Co., Ltd., said that in the next step, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and Zhejiang Oil Center will take the combination of expectations and present as a link to further improve the oil and gas resource allocation capacity and efficiency of the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone and serve the oil and gas of the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone. Construction of the whole industry chain.

In addition, three agreements were also signed at the meeting, including the "Framework Cooperation Agreement for Guaranteeing Supply and Stable Prices", the "Share Agreement for Futures Delivery Warehouses in the Yangtze River Delta", and the "Futures and Cash Linkage" business cooperation framework agreement in the Yangtze River Delta. Partners in various fields such as leading futures companies and warehousing companies in the region will work together to promote their respective strengths, in order to better serve real enterprises, promote the joint development of futures and currents, and promote the construction of an integrated oil and gas trading market in the Yangtze River Delta. , find new ways.

