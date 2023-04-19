Warhorse: Ralph Dommermuth is struggling with 5G problems

10
Morning Briefing vom 19.04.2023
United Internet is experiencing one of the greatest crises in its company history. The 5G expansion is not progressing as promised, the share price is in the basement.
