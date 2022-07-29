Listen to the audio version of the article

After last June’s appointment as General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery Southern Europe, Alessandro Araimo announces the team of managers reporting directly to him who will lead the business in Italy & Iberia. “In recent weeks – says Araimo – I have worked on defining the strategy and leadership team that will guide our business in Italy and Iberia, meeting all the departments and admiring once more the extraordinary qualities, talent, creativity and dedication of the people who are part of our group. Today I am pleased to announce the managers who, together with their respective teams, will work alongside me to support and grow the Warner Bros. Discovery business in our Region ».

The new organization, effective immediately and with responsibility for Italia & Iberia, is composed of: Laura Carafoli, SVP TV Networks & Digital Local Production, with the responsibility of managing the group’s extensive free and pay television portfolio and local TV productions and digital; Fabrizio Ioli, SVP Consumer Product, Retail & Physical Home Entertainment, responsible for all activities relating to consumer products, retail and home entertainment on physical media; Massimo Ghedini, GVP Adsales & Sponsorship, with responsibility for the advertising agency, for all advertising revenues and for the development of sponsorship activities; Marcello Dolores, GVP Legal, who adds business development, sport and joint venture management to his current legal and regulatory responsibilities.

Carlos Prada, VP Studios Theatrical Production & Distribution, is entrusted with the local production and distribution activities of the Studios and cinemas business. Angel Yllera, VP Affiliates, Content Licensing, Digital Home Entertainment, will be responsible for growing and implementing digital content, channel and platform distribution activities with group partners, the content licensing business and digital home entertainment. Andrea Vidoni, VP Marketing & Consumer PR, is entrusted with all marketing activities and those aimed at the consumer world; Adriano Baioni, Senior Director Communications, will be responsible for corporate and consumer communication activities; Cristina Cattaneo, Senior Director Insight & Research, will be responsible for managing the research and data processing department.