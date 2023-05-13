Warning strike canceled on the railways

11
The railways could not prevent the warning strike with last-minute negotiations, so they tried legal means. The hearing before the labor court in Frankfurt now leads to a surprise.
red/dpa
05/13/2023 – 5:00 p.m
The 50 hourwarning strike the train was canceled at short notice. The Deutsche Bahn and the railway and transport union agreed to a settlement before the labor court in Frankfurt am Main, as the railway announced on Saturday. The warning strike has therefore been averted. The “Hessischer Rundfunk” had previously reported on the agreement.