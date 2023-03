IThe ongoing collective bargaining dispute is not just about the 2.4 million employees in the federal and local public services. But also about the retirement benefits of a good half a million pensioners and around 190,000 other beneficiaries, i.e. the widows, widowers and orphans of the former civil servants.

There is a major imbalance at the federal level: around 200,000 civil servants and applicants face almost 600,000 pension recipients.