Verdi and civil servants’ association dbb: More wages for the 2.5 million public sector employees nationwide. In the past few weeks, various areas in Berlin and Brandenburg have been affected by warning strikes: municipal hospitals, daycare centers, water companies, bathing companies and City cleaning, water shipping office, student union and Employment agencies – up to for the local transport and the Airport. The unions are specifically demanding 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more wages. Employers are gradually offering five percent more for a two-year term and a one-off payment of EUR 2,500. The third round of negotiations begins on March 27th.

Railway and Transport Union (EVG): She is currently negotiating with nationwide train and bus companies about tariffs. Among other things, the union is demanding wage increases of a total of twelve percent for a period of one year, but at least 650 euros as a “social component”. In the second round, Deutsche Bahn offered a total of five percent more wages in two steps, as well as inflation compensation premiums. The next regular date for collective bargaining for 180,000 employees at DB is April 24th and 25th.

Education and Science Union (GEW): She calls for smaller classes in the Berlin schools and negotiations with the Senate for a collective agreement. Since 2021, the GEW has already organized several warning strikes for its cause. The Berlin Senate points out, however, that Berlin belongs to the Tariff Community of German States (TdL). Without the consent of the collective bargaining community, the Senate cannot begin collective bargaining on the size of the class – and the TdL rejects such negotiations. There are around 34,000 teachers in Berlin, many of whom are employees and – unlike civil servants – are allowed to go on strike.

Union Marburger Bund: The Marburger Bund calls for around 55,000 doctors in the clinics an inflation adjustment for the period since the most recent pay increase in autumn 2021 as well as an additional salary increase of 2.5 percent. The Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations (VKA) has so far rejected this as too high. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for April 3rd and 4th, 2023.

Aviation security workers at airports: In this tariff conflict, which last led to a warning strike on March 12 at BER Airport, the employees of aviation security and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) are facing each other. The Verdi union is demanding, among other things, a surcharge for night, weekend and holiday shifts. Corresponding negotiations have been going on for years.