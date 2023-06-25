Warning strikes in the ticker: Every second person has no understanding for warning strikes

Survey: Every second person has no understanding for longer train strikes

1:15 p.m.: Possible longer strikes in rail traffic in August are met with rejection by many people in Germany. 25 percent have no understanding at all, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency. 24 percent have no understanding.

Collective bargaining with Deutsche Bahn failed this week. The railway and transport union (EVG) is now having its members vote on indefinite strikes in a ballot.

Many people can understand that too. 17 percent of those surveyed understand that the union is willing to accept longer strikes. 25 percent said they were more understanding.

The union estimates four to five weeks until the ballot is completed. If enough members agree, indefinite strikes from the end of July are conceivable.

The labor dispute would affect millions of people in Germany. According to the YouGov survey, 13 percent would be affected because they regularly travel by train, for example to get to work. Another 11 percent would be affected because they planned train journeys in August. On the other hand, every second respondent does not intend to take the train that month.

At Deutsche Bahn, there have been two EVG warning strikes in the current collective bargaining round, and a third at some competing companies. Warning strikes are also possible in the coming weeks, as the union announced on Thursday.

According to the survey, the prospect of an indefinite strike is already having an impact on the travel plans of those who expect to be affected. Every tenth person affected wants to forgo their trip, and around every eighth person wants to postpone the trip. Almost every third wants to switch to other means of transport. Also one in three is not changing their travel plans yet.

Per Lane: At Strike many will cancel their Germany ticket

Friday, June 23, 4:00 a.m.: In the case of a longer strike this summer, the railway could lose numerous customers permanently from the point of view of passenger representatives. “If there is an indefinite strike, there will be massive layoffs at the Deutschlandticket,” warned the national chairman of the Pro Bahn passenger association, Detlef Neuß. This is counterproductive for the mobility transition away from the car to the train. “Those sitting in the car will feel confirmed,” Neuss told the German Press Agency.

The Deutschlandticket was introduced in the spring. Since May, it has been possible to use all buses and trains in local and regional transport nationwide for 49 euros a month. According to industry information, almost ten million people used the ticket in June. The subscription can be canceled monthly.

After the failure of collective bargaining with Deutsche Bahn, the railway and transport union (EVG) announced a ballot on open-ended strikes on Thursday. In addition, warning strikes are still possible. There have not been any concrete announcements yet.

The course to strike at the beginning of the holiday season was problematic for many vacationers, said Neuss. This also applies to people who, due to high inflation, cannot afford a long vacation trip and instead planned a trip by train.

“We demand a strike schedule,” Neuss renewed the association’s position. Not all trips should be canceled in the event of a walkout. A basic offer is necessary in the mornings and afternoons, for example for getting to and from work. Many people rely on buses and trains.

Neuss criticized EVG’s strategy: “We were already pretty close together. Do you really have to get more out of an indefinite strike?” This is happening at the expense of the passengers.

According to Pro Bahn, the EVG’s competition with the Union of German Locomotive Drivers (GDL) plays a role in this. “In the past, the union with the bite was always the GDL. And now the EVG wants to prove that they can do it too.”

Bahn: Escalation in collective bargaining with EVG absolutely unnecessary

3:07 p.m.: Die Deutsche Bahn has criticized the EVG union’s plans for a strike ballot on indefinite strikes as “absolutely unnecessary”. “The EVG now wants to spoil the summer holidays for millions of people. Nobody needs or wants that,” said the group on Thursday. It is absurd to “constantly unsettle travelers with threats of strikes”.

A conclusion of the collective bargaining was very close on Wednesday evening. “There are 140 pages of collective agreement ready to be signed on the table. Everything that has been achieved so far in the negotiations is now gone,” the company statement said. “A result will be delayed by months due to the ballot.” DB continues to be “ready for a solution”.

Railway union discusses strike after collective bargaining negotiations were broken off

Thursday, June 22, 3:30 a.m.: In the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the railway and transport union (EVG) will advise on how to proceed in Berlin on Thursday. The collective bargaining commission declared the negotiations with the state-owned group to have failed on Wednesday evening. Now it’s up to the EVG federal board: it could initiate an indefinite strike or propose an arbitration process.

The EVG justified the termination of the negotiations with the fact that the wage increase offered by the railways was too low and too late. The planned contract period of 27 months is “significantly too long”, according to the wage commission.

Deutsche Bahn reacted with incomprehension to the decision to break off the negotiations. “The EVG throws away an almost finished degree and sets everything to zero shortly before the goal,” said Bahn HR Director Martin Seiler, according to a statement. “An agreement was within reach, 140 pages of tariff text have already been completed. What is happening now is unbelievable.”

The railway employees and the passengers are the ones who suffer. “The summer holidays are just around the corner, travelers want to plan. And our employees finally want more money,” added Seiler.

The wage conflict has been going on since the end of February. The EVG entered the talks with the aim of increasing the fixed amount by at least 650 euros per month or twelve percent for the upper wage brackets. According to their ideas, the term should be one year.

According to the Deutsche Bahn, it has recently promised a high fixed amount, an inflation compensation premium of 2850 euros and far-reaching structural improvements for a 27-month term of the collective agreement. She didn’t give the details.

Negotiations were held in parallel with dozens of railway companies, for a total of around 230,000 employees, 180,000 of whom are employed by Deutsche Bahn. The union fought for its goals with two warning strikes: in March, they almost completely paralyzed train traffic for 24 hours, in April on a Friday morning for eight hours.

At the beginning of the current week, the EVG then surprised with deals with other railway operators, where wage increases of 420 euros in several stages, a term of mostly 21 months and 1000 to 1400 euros inflation compensation premium were agreed.

Collective bargaining at Deutsche Bahn failed

8:02 p.m.: Collective bargaining at Deutsche Bahn has failed. This was announced by the railway and transport union (EVG) on Wednesday in Berlin. She now wants to decide on the next steps in the federal executive board, an indefinite strike would be possible. Here you can read more about it.

