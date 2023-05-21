Warning strikes in the ticker: Verdi continues strikes in southwest retail

Verdi continues all-day warning strikes in southwest retail

Saturday, May 20, 1:33 p.m.: Hundreds of workers continued their warning strikes at South West retail on Saturday and failed to show up for work. A spokesman for the Verdi union spoke of around 800 participants in the morning. Employees in Mannheim-Heidelberg, Karlsruhe and Pforzheim as well as in Stuttgart, Heilbronn and Schwäbisch Hall, Radolfzell, Esslingen, Tübingen and Reutlingen were invited.

The warning strike does not have any effect on the opening times of the companies on strike, said the Verdi spokesman. “However, it can be assumed that business operations in the affected branches will be significantly affected,” he said. Public strike rallies are not planned. Already on Friday, employees in the southwest retail trade had taken part in a day-long warning strike.

The work stoppages are intended to put pressure on the employers’ side in the ongoing wage negotiations. These will be continued next Tuesday (June 23).

Collective bargaining for around 490,000 employees in the retail sector in Baden-Württemberg was again adjourned on Wednesday without any result. Verdi has rejected the employer’s offer as completely inadequate. It provided for a total wage increase of 7.5 percent over the next 24 months. In addition, a tax and duty-free inflation compensation premium of 1000 euros was proposed, as announced by the Baden-Württemberg trade association. In addition, the employers offered to raise the lower hourly wages to a base value of 13 euros with the first of three increases.

Verdi demands 15 percent more money for a term of one year. Verdi has been negotiating more money for employees in local retail and mail order in the southwest since mid-April.

warning strikes meet local transport in Bavarian cities

2:39 p.m.: Thousands of employees in Bavarian local transport stopped work on Friday and brought operations in many cities to a complete or partial standstill. With the warning strikes, the Verdi union wanted to further increase the pressure in the current wage conflict. A spokesman was very satisfied with the participation on Friday. The effect on the transport company was also very good, he emphasized: trams and subways remained in the depots.

According to Verdi, the transport companies in Munich, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Fürth, Landshut, Schweinfurt, Bamberg and Bayreuth were affected all day until the end of the day. There it hit buses, trams and subways, but not regional trains or S-Bahn.

Sometimes there was an emergency operation. In Munich, for example, line U6 was the only subway line that temporarily ran at reduced 10-minute intervals until the afternoon. Parts of the buses also operated. The tram, on the other hand, failed completely.

There were also warning strikes in Augsburg, but only until 2 p.m. and without major impairments. The buses and trams ran as usual, the municipal works announced in the morning. The workshops are particularly affected by the strikes, but not the drivers.

Verdi and the employers had recently parted ways after the fifth round of negotiations without coming to a conclusion or even arranging another appointment. One of the central points of contention is the term. Verdi wants to negotiate again next year, the employers only a year later.

In Bavaria, local transport is not part of the public service in collective bargaining. Therefore, this conflict in the Free State is not over yet.

Warning strikes in local transport have begun: Nothing is running in these cities anymore

Friday, May 19, 2023, 07:36: Public transport is being paralyzed in some Bavarian cities today. However, this does not apply to S-Bahn and regional transport. But citizens in these cities must expect massive restrictions:

München

Nuremberg

Augsburg

Regensburg

Fuerth

Landshut

Schweinfurt

Bamberg

Bayreuth

Warning strike in local transport – standstill expected in several cities

Thursday, May 18, 5:38 p.m.: In many Bavarian cities, buses and trams are likely to be largely at a standstill on Friday. Due to a warning strike by the Verdi union, several transport companies in Munich and Nuremberg, among others, announced in advance that they would not be able to offer any or significantly fewer trips than usual. In addition to buses and trams, the subways in the two largest cities in Bavaria are also affected.

All-day restrictions were also expected in Regensburg, Fürth, Landshut, Schweinfurt, Bamberg and Bayreuth. According to Verdi, the strike in Augsburg will only last from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Verdi said there had been no result in five rounds of negotiations on higher wages. “These warning strikes are the logical consequence,” explained negotiator Sinan Öztürk.

There shouldn’t be any problems for S-Bahn drivers in Munich and Nuremberg: These are operated in both cities by Deutsche Bahn. In Bavaria, the collective agreement TV-N applies to local transport, to which many municipal transport companies belong. However, it is negotiated separately from other public services or the railways.

Verdi called on trade workers in North Rhine-Westphalia to go on strike

Wednesday, May 17, 6:20 a.m.: The Verdi union has called on workers in retail, wholesale and foreign trade in North Rhine-Westphalia to go on a all-day warning strike on Wednesday. The union reported that around 4,000 strikers from across the state were expected to attend a central rally on Wednesday in Düsseldorf.

With the nationwide warning strike, the union wants to give emphasis to its demands in the ongoing collective bargaining. In view of the high inflation, the previous offers from employers were not realistic, said Verdi negotiator Silke Zimmer.

Verdi is demanding 2.50 euros more salary and wages per hour for retail workers in the most populous federal state. In the first round of negotiations in April, the employers submitted an offer of three percent for the final month and a further two percent from May 1, 2024. In addition, it provides for the payment of inflation compensation premiums. Negotiations for retail will continue in Recklinghausen on May 22nd.

In wholesale and foreign trade in North Rhine-Westphalia, Verdi is demanding an increase in fees of 13 percent, but at least 400 euros. Here, the employers submitted an initial offer in April, which provided for an increase of 4 percent as of December 1, 2023 and a further 2.1 percent as of December 1, 2024, as well as inflation compensation premiums. In wholesale and foreign trade, the negotiations are to be continued on May 25, 2023 in Düsseldorf.

No more restrictions in rail traffic after the canceled warning strike

11:08 am: After the short-term cancellation of a two-day warning strike, rail traffic in Germany is running again without restrictions. “As announced, we are again on the road with the complete timetable in passenger transport today,” said the railway on Tuesday. “A few restrictions” can only be expected in freight transport. From Wednesday, regular operations should also be running there again.

In the ongoing tariff conflict at the railways and dozens of other railway companies, the railway and transport union (EVG) had called for a 50-hour warning strike for Monday and Tuesday.

After the state-owned group and the union, mediated by the Frankfurt Labor Court, had agreed on a settlement on one of the sticking points, the EVG canceled the industrial action on Saturday. As a result, the railways had to reorganize rail transport at short notice. On Monday, there were still minor restrictions on long-distance traffic.

Both sides want to come together for talks this Wednesday in order to prepare for the next official collective bargaining round next week in Fulda.

Verdi is calling for warning strikes in the private bus industry for Tuesday

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 a.m.: Verdi is calling for nationwide warning strikes in the private bus industry for Tuesday. As the union announced on Monday, it expects over 800 strikers – mostly drivers – at around 25 companies. The city traffic in Schwäbisch Hall, Reutlingen, Göppingen, Heidenheim, Waiblingen, Ludwigsburg, Backnang, Bietigheim-Bissingen and partly in Karlsruhe, Geislingen, Böblingen and Plochingen are affected. City traffic in Tübingen is also affected, as well as intercity traffic in the greater Stuttgart and Karlsruhe area, in the Schwäbisch Hall area and in the Reutlingen/Tübingen area.

According to a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn (DB), the rail replacement service between Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt and Waiblingen will not be affected. DB uses buses on this route between May 12 and June 9. Due to extensive construction work for the construction of the digital railway junction around Stuttgart, no trains will be running there during this time.

Verdi justified the warning strikes by saying that no result had been achieved in the second round of collective bargaining for the around 9,000 drivers of private bus companies in Baden-Württemberg with the Association of Baden-Württemberg Bus Companies (WBO) on May 9 in Sindelfingen. The union is demanding an increase in monthly wages of at least 500 euros and trainees’ allowances of at least 250 euros per month for a period of twelve months. The peace obligation ended on April 30th. A third round of negotiations is scheduled for May 20th.

After cancellation of Strike 90 percent of the trains are supposed to run according to plan on Monday

8:42 a.m.: After the cancellation of the warning strike by the railway and transport union (EVG), significantly more long-distance trains are to be operated by Deutsche Bahn on Monday than initially assumed. Railway operations “started largely according to plan” in the morning, so that around 90 percent of the regularly scheduled trains would run on Monday, DB said. The full range of trains will be available on Tuesday.

Thousands of employees were contacted at short notice over the weekend to fill as many shifts as quickly as possible, Deutsche Bahn said. The regional and S-Bahn traffic runs without strike-related restrictions.

On Sunday, DB still assumed that a third of the long-distance trains would not run on Monday. The warning strike was canceled on Saturday afternoon. The EVG suspended him for the time being after a settlement with the DB was reached before the labor court in Frankfurt am Main.

As a result, rail operations had to be “reorganized from shutting down to ramping up,” as DB explained. Around 50,000 train journeys nationwide and the associated shift and deployment schedules were rescheduled, vehicles were rescheduled and some were taken to new departure points. This worked faster than expected.

For journeys up to and including Tuesday, DB has lifted the train connection. Long-distance tickets booked by May 11 for Monday and Tuesday can also be refunded to customers.

More information on the warning strikes on the next pages.