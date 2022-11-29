He is not only famous but also generous, the billionaire investor Warren Buffett that, on the eve of Thanksgiving, donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four foundations associated with his family.

The legendary investor has stated that the moment is not accidental and that this is it his way of thanking his children for their charity work.

“I am personally proud of how my children have grown up”, Buffett told CNBC’s Becky Quick.

The 92-year-old investor – who was recently talked about for the title on which he has been betting for more than 34 years – he donated 1.5 million class B shares of the Berkshire holding company he created to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundationnamed after his first wife.

He also donated 300,000 class B shares each to the three foundations run by his children: the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation.

Warren Buffett: this time the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with a dry mouth

This time among the recipients the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is not included.

L’“Omaha Oracle” has promised to donate his fortune over time and has since 2006 who makes annual donations to the four family charitable foundations and also to the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation.

In June he donated 11 million Berkshire Class B shares to the Gates Foundation1.1 million B shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 770,218 shares each to her three children’s foundations.

Buffet launched in 2010 together with Bill Gates, another famous philanthropist, il Giving Pledgea campaign that encourages billionaires from all sectors to pledge to donate at least half of their wealth to charity in their lifetime.

It is a non-binding commitment: its founders describe it as a “moral commitment” and critics argue that its loose rules are not enforced.

So far it has been signed by 236 billionaires, including Gates and Buffett, as well as Elon Musk and to Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

To date, the signatures of seven of the 11 richest people in the world are missing, including Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Gautam Adani.