Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate updated in the third quarter the long-term equity portfolio. Below are some of the most relevant bets of the holding company founded by King Midas of Wall Street which emerged from the documentation filed with the SEC, complete with new entries, which wereted no time in shining on the Stock Exchange.

Between these. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the semiconductor giant listed on the Taiwan stock exchange: Warren Buffett has hoarded of more than 60 million ADR shares of the groupworth $4.1 billion, or 1.2% of TSMC, by the end of the third quarter of the year.

The title Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing it immediately took off upwards, with a rally up to +9.44%, testing the maximum value in almost two months.

There are reasons to toast, given that Taiwan Semi has become the tenth largest holding held by Berkshire Hathaway, at the end of September.

The group produces chips for clients of the caliber of Nvidia and Qualcomm and, as recalled by Bloomberg, is the exclusive supplier of Silicon semiconductors used by Apple.

Warren Buffett: Apple remains TOP choice. The new entries

Apple stays there the number one bet in Buffett’s portfolio.

The news of Buffett’s bets has triggered other buys: in particular, on Wall Street two stocks touched by the hand of King Midas, or even the oracle of Omaha, as Warren Buffett is more often defined, stand out.

It is about Louisiana-Pacific e Paramount: in the first Berkshire has positioned itself for the first time, by purchasing a share,

Paramount shares applauded the conglomerate’s decision to increase its stake in the group.

Looking at the overall value of Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio, there was a modest decrease, from the previous $300 billion to $296 billion. The changes in the investment portfolio have not been massive.

Returning to Louisiana Pacific, the stake purchased is valued at $297 million.

Buffett’s holding company also bought a stake in theinvestment bank di New York Jefferiesof more than 433,000 shares, for $12.8 million.

Jefferies has confirmed itself one of three new Berkshire bets. The other two are precisely Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

Berkshire, on the other hand, reduced its exposure to financial stocks by $4.7 billion in the third quarter.

Participation in US Bancorp it’s gone down from the previous one higher than 9% to about 3.6%.. The shares of were also sold in the same period BNY Mellon: after eight quarters in which the stake in the bank had remained unchanged, the legendary investor decided to reduce it, divesting shares worth $442.2 million.

From the documentation filed with the SEC, it also emerged that, in the third quarter, Berkshire’s stake in Occidental Petroleum has been increased to the point that Berkshire now owns nearly 30% of the oil company, according to Bloomberg Intelligence calculations.

Apple, BofA and the others: Buffett’s top five bets

Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest bets are as follows:

Apple is the first: as of Sept. 30, Berkshire held 894.8 million shares worth $123.7 billion.

is the first: as of Sept. 30, Berkshire held 894.8 million shares worth $123.7 billion. Bank of America .: Unchanged holding of 1.01 billion shares, valued at $30.5 billion.

.: Unchanged holding of 1.01 billion shares, valued at $30.5 billion. Chevron : Purchased 3.92 million shares, for total ownership of 165.4 million, valued at $23.8 billion, representing 8.4% of free float.

: Purchased 3.92 million shares, for total ownership of 165.4 million, valued at $23.8 billion, representing 8.4% of free float. Coke: unchanged stake on 400 million shares, valued at $22.4 billion

unchanged stake on 400 million shares, valued at $22.4 billion American Express: Stake left unchanged at $151.6 million, valued at $20.5 billion

Berkshire Hathaway remained a net purchaser of shares in the third quarter, with net purchases after sales worth $3.7 billion. Among the reduced shareholdings, those held in Activision, Kroger e General Motors.