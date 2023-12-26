Warren Buffett received this gift from his daughter-in-law

Stock market billionaire Warren Buffett. Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s daughter-in-law showed her company’s finances to the investor as a Christmas gift.

Mary Buffett didn’t know what else to get the billionaire businessman.

“I put together the balance sheet of our music company to show him that we were making money,” she said.

Warren Buffett’s daughter-in-law didn’t know what to get him for Christmas – so she showed him her company’s financial statements.

Mary Buffett was married to Peter, the son of the famous investor, from 1980 to 1993. The two owned a music store together, where she was able to play to her strengths as a former Columbia Records manager. She also ran the music publishing companies of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

“In the first year of our marriage, I realized, ‘Warren is very rich,'” Mary said in 2019 to ThinkAdvisor“‘That’s why he doesn’t want anything.'”

“I didn’t know what to get him, so I put together the balance sheet of our music company to show him that we were making money,” she said.

Unlike most people who run Warren Buffett through their assets and liabilities, Mary Buffett was not looking for an investment. “I just wanted to show him that we were okay,” she told ThinkAdvisor.

This is how the Buffetts spend Christmas

She also described in general terms what Christmas was like at the Buffetts’ house: lots of food, famous faces and debates about intrinsic value.

“When the family gathered in Laguna for Christmas, all the titans of the industry were there,” she said in the interview. “We had lunch and dinner and they all talked about business. Investing was the only thing Warren ever talked about!”

Since divorcing Peter Buffett, Mary Buffett has worked as a consultant and speaker, founded an online school, and teaches students about business and finance. According to her Website She has also written nine books about Buffett.

