Following a lifelong script, Warren Buffett, 92, puts to good use his visionary investment in the Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams), a giant from Shenzhen, which started with the production of batteries (it is the world‘s second largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles) and which today is preparing to flood the global markets with its cars. And therefore Buffett, a reference investor on a global scale, sells his share package. No hurry. The Omaha oracle saw his fortune in BYD grow from $232 million in 2008 to $9.5 billion at the end of June. On August 30th, considering the mature investment, it started to sell, falling from 20.49% to 18.87%. Gradually he continued to file his participation. It has now sold nearly 95 million of its initial 225 million shares.

Its Berkshire Hathaway holding company announced on Thursday to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it had sold another 4.235 million BYD shares in January. Disclosure rules require you to disclose when your ownership stake drops another percentage point. After the most recent sales, Berkshire still owns 130.3 million BYD shares or about 12% of the stock. In its latest report late last month, Berkshire, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, controlled 13% of the shares.

BYD stock fell 3.37% this week, accentuated by today’s red above 2%. Since the beginning of the year it is positive by 8%. But above all BYD is now one of the largest producers of electric vehicles in the world, having sold almost 1.9 million cars in 2022, including battery electric cars (900,000 against 1.4 million for Tesla, but with year-on-year growth of 180% against 40% of the American house), plug-ins and hybrids. The market share of NEVs (new energy vehicles, battery or hybrid) is about one third of the total.

Berkshire Hathaway, net income of nearly $90 billion in 2021, has a sizable portfolio, with major investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and other stocks. Beyond that, the Omaha holding company also owns an assortment of more than 90 companies, including Geico Insurance, BNSF Railroad, several major utilities, and a number of manufacturing and retail firms.