He is considered one of the greatest investors of all time and for this reason all his activities and deals are followed with particular attention. Let’s talk about Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, which with its conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. often beats the market. An illustrious example is precisely Berkshire Hathaway, which was bought by Buffett for only 8.3 million dollars in 1965 and which today is valued at almost 700 billion dollars, with a yield of about 10 million percentage points.

Berkshire owes its fortune to the excellent investment choices launched by its founder. Among these, the investment stands out among the best ever, and also among the longest-lived: Coke.

The holding company created by Buffett began buying shares of Coca-Cola in 1988 and has since continued to amass shares in the US soft drink giant.

Today Berkshire Hathaway owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, for a value of 22 billion dollars, equal to about 8% of the capital of the blue chip.

In 1988, when Buffett started shopping for Coca-Cola, the stock was worth a few dollars a share, compared to $62 today—a gap that has allowed Berkshire to cash in handsome profits.

Additionally, Coke issues a dividend of 44 cents a quarter, resulting in Buffett earning nearly $1 billion a year in dividends.

While it’s unlikely to see this kind of return in Coca-Cola stock due to its size, there are still some value picks in the sector. For example, TruBrain is a startup that creates beverages and supplements focused on cognitive health and is currently valued at a fraction of what Coca-Cola was when Buffett invested in the company in 1988.

Why Buffett invests in Coca Cola

Buffett likes Coca-Cola stock for one reason, the same reason he likes any company he invests in: value. This has two meanings.

First, it is known that the Oracle of Omaha invest only if the price is right and not a penny more.

Coca-Cola stock, at the time, was a good price with an attractive competitive edge.

If the shares are still part of the holding’s portfolio, it is for the following reasoning that Warren Buffett will have done:

Coca-Cola has nearly 50% of the US soft drink market, so as long as people drink soft drinks, the stock will perform well.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, Coca-Cola creates value. Buffett likes the “productive assets”, who produce money and produce a product.

The legendary investor has stayed away from assets such as cryptocurrencies in this regard, because they produce nothing. Buffett has already mentioned Coca-Cola in this sense, pointing out that the American giant produces almost 2 billion portions of drinks a day.

So if Coca-Cola needs to make more profit, it could raise drink prices by just a cent per serving and make $20 million more a day.

Picks like this are Buffett’s bread and butter, and he continues to appreciate Coca-Cola stock as much as the day he bought it.