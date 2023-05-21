Warren Buffett: This is the investor legend’s favorite stock

Warren Buffett has invested in one company in particular. Lacy O’Toole/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Warren Buffett runs one of the largest and most successful holding companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway. Apple shares make up almost 50 percent of the portfolio. At the last general meeting, Buffett explained his high level of commitment to the US group. Apple therefore has a strong market position. In addition, the company is making large share buybacks, which will further strengthen the price.

The investor legend Warren Buffett is known for his trust in Apple on the stock market. At the last general meeting of his holding company Berkshire Hathaway in May, he dedicated several minutes to his commitment to the California group.

And that’s no wonder. The Appleshare makes the investment portal „Hedge Follow“ according to 46 percent of the entire portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway.

Going forward, Buffett could be even more committed to Apple. Between December and the end of March, the stake in the company increased from CEO Tim Cook — which Buffett has also raved about — up 20 million shares, like that “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” reported. Overall, Berkshire owns 5.6 percent of Apple’s shares, Buffett said at the meeting.

That’s why Warren Buffett is banking on Apple

The investor also explained why he and his holding company are so heavily invested in Apple. He is therefore impressed by the loyalty of customers towards him iPhone-Manufacturer. As a result, Apple has a solid position of power in the market and can charge higher prices than other manufacturers. Added to this is the strong one Dividend the share. According to the portal, the dividend yield was higher in the past twelve months “stock finder” according to 0.53 percent.

The fact that Apple shares will not lose strength in the future is also due to the company’s share buybacks. Apple announced in its second-quarter results that it would undertake $90 billion in share buybacks this year. The market usually thanks a company for its buybacks and value share increases.

But is Buffett too big on Apple? With almost 50 percent and a stake worth around 150 billion US dollars, the securities of the US group take by far the largest place in the portfolio. Buffett’s business partner and Berkshire Hathaway vice president Charlie Munger dismisses concerns about underdiversification. According to the lawyer, this is not absolutely necessary if there are only a few and clearly strong options. And the strongest of these seems to continue to be Apple.

kh