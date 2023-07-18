Warren Buffett’s wife didn’t want to pay four dollars for a coffee

Warren Buffett und Astrid Menks.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s wife is said to have been annoyed by the price of four dollars (about 3.56 euros) for a coffee in Sun Valley.

Astrid Menk’s reaction matches her husband’s attitude towards life, investing and trading.

Buffett lives simply, seeks value as an investor, and is hard on his business dealings.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Stock market guru Warren Buffett abhors high inflation, and apparently so does the billionaire’s wife. Astrid Menks was reluctant to pay $4 for a cup of coffee at Sun Valley this week because she could get “a pound of coffee” for that price elsewhere, the New York Post reported Thursday.

read too

Joint account, separate accounts or three-account model? What couples should be aware of, according to a financial expert

Her reaction won’t surprise Buffett’s supporters or shareholders in his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. The 92-year-old investor is one of the richest people in the world thanks to his $114 billion in Berkshire stock, but he’s famously living a frugal lifestyle and making prudent spending a cornerstone of his investing and investing strategy business style.

Buffett still resides in the same Omaha, Nebraska home that he bought in 1958 for $31,500. He grabs breakfast at McDonald’s every morning on his way to work. He’s also earned a modest annual salary of $100,000 for more than 40 years.

Buffett’s business partner is even more frugal

The Berkshire CEO even dubbed his private jet “The Indefensible” because he felt so guilty about allowing himself the luxury. Buffett’s business partner and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger is perhaps even more ascetic. Buffett once joked that Munger’s idea of ​​traveling in style was an air-conditioned bus, and only by installing a seat on his plane was he able to convince him to get a membership with NetJets, a company owned by Berkshire.

Munger is now 99, but when he was younger he would fly from Los Angeles to Omaha every year to attend Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting — and his shareholders cheered him on for saving them money. “The hall was full of wealthy shareholders,” Munger recalled of that year’s meeting, “and they clapped when I got into economy class. I really liked that.”

Both men are value investors

Buffett and Munger run Berkshire in a similar way. Both men are value investors who specialize in buying stocks and acquiring companies that are priced below their worth. Also, they guard the company’s money and are very reluctant to squander it.

When Buffett uses company cash, he maximizes his profits and minimizes his risk of losing money by carefully structuring his deals, negotiating rock-bottom prices or sky-high interest rates, or locking in perks like preferred stock and warrants. For example, when Berkshire bought insurer Alleghany last year, Buffett refused to budge on the price and deducted from his offer the $27 million fee Alleghany paid to Goldman Sachs for advising on the transaction .

read too

The head of marketing at SAP reveals how we strategically use artificial intelligence and where we are deliberately cautious with the technology

Given Buffett’s frugality and the fact that he’s made financial discipline the bedrock of Berkshire culture, it’s no wonder his wife frets about overpaying for her morning coffee.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings