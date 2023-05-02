Warsaw, everything has changed in 15 years: now the Polish city threatens Berlin

Warsaw is no longer the city of carers. Here’s how it changed

Warsawa radical transformation and innovation without forgetting the drama of her history. The capital of Poland has become so in the last 15 years the new beating heart of Europe. Indomitable, modern and sophisticated. A city – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – which never sleeps, runs, transmits energy and passion. “Poland is not East or West: it represents the center of European civilization, to which it has contributed so much”. Rereading them today, over thirty years later, the parole spoken by Ronald Reagan they look more prophetic that never. It is enough to take a stroll through the streets of an ultra-modern Warsaw in fibrillation to realize that what was considered the most beautiful capital in Europe in the 1930s – then razed to the ground by the Nazis after the Uprising of the summer of 1944 – is preparing to take back the scepter.

Destined, in perspective, – continues the Sun – to rival con Berlin as the geographical center and beating heart of a Union enlarged to include Ukraine and increasingly driven by the East. Who thinks that Warsaw is still that of the plumbers Poles and some carers the nineties you are wrong big. It is a capital that has doubled its wealth in just fifteen years. The same skyline of Warsaw tells of its greatness and pain, tenacity and courage, industriousness and ingenuity. Il skyscraper tallest in the EU, the brand new 310-metre Varso Tower intersects with the complex of glass block towers Warsaw Hub (acquired en bloc by Google) of the ultramodern Wola Districtalready theater in 1944 of the German massacres during the Uprising.

