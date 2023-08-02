Wartsila, an addendum suspends layoffs and gives Mitsubishi and Ansaldo energy time

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the Wartsila dispute, the time frame for freezing layoffs is lengthening. A year ago, the Finnish multinational announced the stop of production at the site near Trieste, with a significant number of redundancies (over 450), becoming a symbolic dispute in which trade unions, industrialists, politics and local authorities have taken an interest. In the reindustrialization plan under discussion at Mimit, various actors gradually appeared who, however, never went beyond the expression of interest, presenting detailed and feasible plans. Today only the manifestation of the Mitsubishi and Ansaldo Energia tandem remains, on which the Government itself has worked, but above all there is more time left to find a solution.

The agreement on the freeze on layoffs

Al Mimit, the multinational, the trade unions (Fiom, Fim and Uilm) and the local institutions have in fact found a new agreement which extends the one signed last November 29, 2022 and which reconfirms the commitment to support the reindustrialization process for the Bagnoli site and freezes the layoffs of the 299 remaining workers. The signed agreement integrates and gives continuity “to the contents of last November, including the obligation of the company not to open any dismissal procedure until the expiry of the addendum, at least until 31 December 2023”, Massimiliano Nobis explains in a note ( Fim), Luca Trevisan (Fiom) and Guglielmo Gambardella (Uilm). The unions then agreed to the solidarity agreement which was signed soon after.

Expression of interest

In recent days, the expression of interest of two important companies in the energy production sector, Mitsubishi and Ansaldo Energia, reached Mimit, local institutions and Wartsila, which was formalized and represents positive news for the reindustrialization of the Trieste site. On 30 September there will be a new meeting between the parties to verify the progress of the expression of interest and the relative industrial plan, with the commitments on safeguarding employment.

Employment continuity

For the unions, «giving employment and industrial continuity to the Bagnoli plant to create the hydrogen production chain is an industrial policy choice that can outline a new strategic sector for the whole country. On this objective we intend to measure the action of the Government, which must use all the levers at its disposal to transform the expression of interest received into a completed reindustrialization project, also binding for Wartsila Italia itself. The social shock absorbers themselves must be aimed at this objective and accompany the positive conclusion of the dispute”.

The reactions

The president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico, Michelangelo Agrusti, one of the protagonists of the institutional-political bloc, considers last night’s agreement a «first step in the right direction. Now they must quickly follow other steps and the Region and the Government will have to watch over this apparently private negotiation between Mitsubisshi, Ansaldo Energia and Wartsila ». Important, adds Agrusti, is that «the front that has been fought so far remains united. It is one of the guarantees of stability with respect to this complicated negotiation”, in which for once “Italy is creating a system: it has shown that many subjects who usually have different positions, this time they are all together”. The Governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, considers the agreement “the basis for a positive solution” and underlines the importance “of guaranteeing the industrial vocation of the factory dedicated to the assembly of engines in Bagnoli della Rosandra, which must continue to be used for productions of high added value, suitable for enhancing the high professional level of the workers and for reproducing positive effects on the reference territory». “The maintenance of the productive potential and essentially of Trieste’s industry goes to great credit to the struggle of workers and unions who have been able to coagulate the forces of the institutions, politics, the Church and the entire city community – adds the deputy of the Democratic Party, Deborah Serracchiani -. The conditions proposed in Wartsila are correct and now is the time to ease the transition for groups interested in taking over.”