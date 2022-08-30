Listen to the audio version of the article

In the race against time to get the multinational Wärtsilä back on its decision to stop production at the Trieste site where 4-stroke engines for shipbuilding are made, a new call arrives at Mise. The Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has in fact convened a new meeting for 7 September to discuss the crisis of the multinational’s decision to concentrate production in Vaasa, Finland, leaving in Italy only the research and development, sales , project management, sourcing, assistance, training. The new meeting, which will be chaired by the minister himself and to which the company, social partners and Friuli Venezia Giulia have been invited, comes after a long period of protests. The decision will in fact result in 450 direct redundancies, in addition to those related to that which could lead this figure to exceed 700.

From the Region they let it be known that “the request for the table, made by the governor himself, Massimiliano Fedriga, was immediately accepted by the minister. Region and workers’ representatives exchanged views on the evolution of the affair. The administration of Friuli Venezia Giulia reaffirmed its full support for the defense of jobs and a strategic industrial site for the regional and national economy ».

The trade unions positively evaluate the new call to continue discussions on the dispute and hope that the meeting will focus on the issue of production and employment continuity at the Trieste site. In recent days there have been several demonstrations called by Cgil, Cisl and Uil and there will be a new one this Saturday in Trieste, which will also be attended by the governor Fedriga.

The protests are creating delivery difficulties and generating new tensions between parties and suppliers, particularly with Daewoo awaiting delivery of 12 marine diesel engines. Since last Saturday, the Korean ship Uhl Fusion has in fact been at anchor in the port of Trieste and is asking for a self-production procedure to bypass the workers’ strike and load the 12 engines directly without the help of either the Wartsila Italia technicians or the port dockers. of Trieste. After a meeting in the prefecture, the unions asked that the solution of the trade problems between Daewoo and Wartsila be linked to the withdrawal of the layoffs by the Finnish multinational. “We are all worried about the fate of the 450 families and those of the related industries, which has been put at risk by the Wartsila corporate initiative and therefore we are all committed to somehow allowing the maintenance of jobs”, explained the prefect of Trieste, Annunziato Vardè, who met Fim, Fiom and Uilm and subsequently, in two separate tables, Ugl and Usb on the dispute. “The concern concerns the future of workers’ families, a prospect that will also be dealt with at the table at the Mise on 7 September”.