Listen to the audio version of the article

The negotiations between the multinational Wartsila, which in recent months announced the stop of production at the Trieste site of San Dorligo della Valle with 451 redundancies, and the trade unions is at a standstill. In the negotiations, which resumed after the decree of the labor judge of the Court of Trieste, there have already been a couple of meetings without substantial progress and for this reason now the unions, Fiom, Fim and Uilm, are asking the minister of enterprises and of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, to activate the ministerial table as soon as possible to understand the actions it intends to propose in support of the production of marine and land engines at the Bagnoli site. The unions recall that according to the positions supported by the President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, by the newly elected parliamentarians in the Trieste colleges and by the political forces, production is considered strategic for the shipbuilding industry and the Italian manufacturing system.

In the last meeting the company management, as explained by Fiom, Fim and Uilm, provided information on the economic and production trend exclusively with reference to the production activity of the Marine Power and Energy engines of the DCT and DCT-P. He also re-proposed the reasons for the closure of the DCT and DCT-P, attributing them to an installed production overcapacity (8GW between Trieste and Vasa) compared to a market, that of the production of engines, which is shrinking. After communicating the forecasts for 2023 on the production of engines in the Wartsila group, in particular certain orders for 1GW and 1.8 GW to be confirmed, the latter largely referring to the Energy sector, the multinational confirmed the revocation of the intra-group contract for the production of engines with effect for Trieste from 1 January 2023 sent on 30 June 2022. Furthermore, the data on the workforce of the group and for each site was updated and the intention was expressed to temporarily plan, for a short period, new orders in production conditional on the delivery of part of the engines already completed.

The trade unions, however, reject any hypothesis of divestment of the production of engines in Trieste, deeming the company reasons pretext and not acceptable and consider the company information incomplete also because it lacks any reference to the activities and overall businesses of the group and to the prospects of the individual sites. of Trieste, Genoa and Naples. Precisely for this reason they ask the company to continue producing by placing new work orders in Trieste.