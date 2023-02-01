Listen to the audio version of the article

Investments in research and development, but confirmation of the production stop in Trieste. The Wärtsilä group has presented the 2023-2025 industrial plan to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the trade unions and the social partners, with which it will allocate approximately 50 million euros to research and development in Italy on 2 and 4-stroke engines, from reconvert, in a green way, with methanol, ammonia and hydrogen fuels, applying to play a positive role in the decarbonisation process in the reference sectors. The investment will create over 50 new positions in these businesses, in sales, project management, sourcing, service and training. Other investments and positions are being studied by the multinational which will focus on both the marine and energy sectors and has however confirmed the production stop at the Trieste site.

The firm explained that the investment and hiring data are preliminary estimates and will be subject to market conditions. Instead, it is a certainty that decarbonization in the global marine and energy sectors is accelerating, a change defined as “unprecedented” driven by the regulatory framework and the demand for greener transport. Wartsila explained to the parties that a «significant part of the plan concerns the development project of the methanol retrofit of the W46F engines and the tests for the conversion of the two-stroke engines, of which Trieste will become the only central hub. The W46F laboratory engine will arrive in Trieste in February and the activities will take months of work». At the meeting at the ministry attended by the social partners Wärtsilä Italia confirmed its commitment to support reindustrialization to identify an industrial solution that maintains employment levels for people deemed redundant due to the closure of production in Trieste.

In recent months, the advisor has received 5 non-binding expressions of interest for the reindustrialization of the production activity. These would be industrial subjects, not financial funds, which, according to what the company explained, have shown non-binding projects capable of absorbing all the workers declared redundant by Wartsila Italia.

The redundancies, according to a note from Fiom, were reduced to 321 in the DCT and propulsion: to date, explains the union, the workforce of Wartsila Italia (net of the 321 DCT and propulsion employees) stands at 810 workers and female workers, 633 of whom at the Trieste site, 126 at the Genoa site, 44 at the Naples base and 10 at the Taranto site.

Fiom, Fim and Uilm, while positively evaluating the evolution of the dialogue and the presentation of the plan, ask the government to reconvene a new meeting in the first week of March “to advance the discussion in the Ministerial seat, to enter into the merits of the reindustrialization projects of the Trieste plant, to safeguard the employment of the workers involved in the closure, both direct and from contracts. Furthermore, the ministerial table must be able to deepen the 2023-25 ​​industrial plan presented by the company, giving employment and job guarantees to all employees and all the bases of the group ».