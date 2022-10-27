Listen to the audio version of the article

There is no turning back on the decommissioning of the Trieste site, Wärtsilä, but the approach changes. The new CEO, Michele Cafagna, also took part in the first meeting with the trade unions, but the representatives were disappointed by the substance, as they explain in a note, because the company confirmed the will to discontinue production at the San Dorligo site of Valley.

The meeting

The meeting that took place late Tuesday evening was scheduled to comply with the ruling of the Labor Judge of the Trieste Court of last September 23, which judged the multinational’s conduct to be anti-union and also condemned it to fulfill the information obligations. provided for by national and company bargaining.

The demand for smaller, more efficient and more flexible engines

In a joint note, Fim, Fiom and Uilm judge the meeting disappointing because the company “did not provide the trade unions and the RSU with detailed information on the economic and production performance of the group and individual sites, on employment prospects, on investments The management has retraced the industrial development of the last 20 years of engine production, highlighting that the reference market of Wärtsilä will continue to fuel a demand for engines for a long time, even with different characteristics: smaller, more efficient, more powerful and more flexible in being able to be powered by different types of fuel ».

The unsaturation of the Trieste site

If at the Trieste site the multinational recognized a high quality production that gave satisfaction to customers, on the other hand, however, it underlined “an unsaturation of the production capacity installed in the corporate plants resulting from the reduction in volumes in the engine market due to the pandemic and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia ”, Fim, Fiom and Uilm explain. Hence the confirmation of the decision “to discontinue production at the Trieste plant, anticipating a willingness, conditional on the delivery of the engines, to transiently plan new production orders (engines)”.

The next steps

However, Fim, Fiom, Uilm reject any hypothesis of decommissioning the production of engines, asking for the production continuity of the Trieste site and the immediate entry into production of new work orders. The dispute continues and in the coming days the unions will request a meeting with the President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Massimiliano Fedriga, and with the new Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. The Governor, however, explained that the first act is up to the minister to whom he asks to “urgently reactivate the ministerial table on the situation in which the Bagnoli della Rosandra plant finds itself in order to start a serious and respectful discussion of the reciprocal prerogatives concerning continuity production and employment of the Julian factory ». With this request to the minister, the Region wants to “focus attention on one of the first problems to be faced for our territory on which it is more than ever necessary to adopt an overall vision also with respect to economic development that can no longer transcend even the hiring of decisive choices including the review of the legislation on the industrial sector. The battle for the defense of the Wartsila plant is part of a vision of a strategic supply chain that must be taken beyond the borders of the Trieste area ». In the evening, Minister Urso heard from Fedriga to communicate that he intends to «convene the crisis table shortly. We will first hold some bilateral meetings on the future of the site with the aim of encouraging a serious and responsible discussion between the parties involved, a necessary premise to identify possible solutions “.