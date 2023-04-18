Wartsila still takes time on reindustrialization

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Wartsila dispute does not make progress. In the meeting at Mimit, the ministry of companies and made in Italy, with the unions and local institutions, a new interim meeting was held from which no official proposal emerged. The meeting had been convened to discuss the declarations of interest in taking over the Trieste plant, but the company asked for another month to study the industrial plans which do not yet all have the same level of detail, so that to be able to evaluate them on the same level. The three proposals that would have arrived on the company’s table are those of Christof, H2Energy and Mitsubishi/Rheinmetall.

No social safety nets without a plan

The new meeting has been convened for May 5 but it is not hidden among the companies that there are expectations of finding solutions more quickly than those that seem to envisage. Thus Michelangelo Agrusti, president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico, explains that «we are confident even if we expected to go into the merits, but time is needed to do things well: therefore if there is need more time to examine in detail the proposals, the company will take it». In the meantime, however, “the situation remains unchanged, there will be no social safety nets or anything else”.

Concern among unions

Among the unions the lengthening of the times creates some concern. The national coordinators of Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Massimiliano Nobis, Luca Trevisan and Guglielmo Gambardella, in a joint note, explain that «the meeting at Mimit was disappointing given that the multinational Wartsila has not fulfilled its commitments and has not presented no reindustrialization project on which to start negotiations to give continuity of production and employment to the Bagnoli site». The unions thus ask the Government “to use all the levers and prerogatives at its disposal to favor reindustrialisation, considering any notarial behavior on the part of the Government unacceptable”. In any case, they say they are “unwilling to sign agreements on social safety nets in the absence of credible projects aimed at safeguarding employment, direct and from contracts, and guaranteeing the site’s production continuity”. And they say they will evaluate any mobilizations in support of the dispute.

Bad moods among politicians

Bad moods among politicians. The governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga says that «today’s meeting cannot be judged positively because it was convened to examine the proposals that should have reached Wärtsilä by 14 April, but there were no proposals to consider. During the meeting, however, a positive element emerged, namely that the company confirmed the relevance of the interest of at least three subjects and significant steps forward in the elaboration of the proposals». The three proposals would be those fielded in recent days by Christof, H2Energy and Mitsubishi/Rheinmetall. The President of the Public and Private Employment Commission, the honorable Walter Rizzetto (FdI) recalls that «the good name of a company is also certified with respect to the actions it must necessarily carry out to socially protect the employment level, also because there were no workers to decide to leave. Sharing the decisions of the industrial and relaunch plan is a necessary step». For the deputy of the Democratic Party, Debora Serracchiani there are «growing disappointment and concern that arise from this table which has not yet produced anything except another postponement. Wartsila’s attitude becomes frankly indecipherable as he comes to the tables without bringing new elements and who continues to propose the activation of social safety nets. The Government and the Region must assume a more authoritative posture towards ownership, which seems to dictate the agenda without real consideration for the continuity of production and employment. We will certainly raise the level of vigilance and pressure».