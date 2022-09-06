Listen to the audio version of the article

In view of the meeting scheduled for tomorrow at Mise, where Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti summoned the social partners to discuss the production stop at the Trieste site of the Finnish multinational Wartsila, the Fim Cisl asks for a clear stance both from Minister Giorgetti and from the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando on the timing of the procedure and the industrial future of the site.

The collective dismissal procedure launched by the multinational on July 14, in fact, is governed by the new law on company divestitures which provides for a total duration of 90 days to find the conditions to «guarantee the safeguarding of the employment and production fabric. But 55 days have already passed ”, explains Massimiliano Nobis of the Fim Cisl. For the trade unionist it is “unthinkable” that in just 35 days a solution can be found to this relocation which involves the transfer of the production of marine engines and propellers for power plants to Finland with the dismissal of 451 workers out of 937 currently employed at the production site . An impact that will be even greater if the related industries are also considered. The 6-month extension of the procedure would serve “to open a table and work on an industrial solution that maintains the current productive and employment assets,” continues the trade unionist.

About 700 people gathered at the garrison organized by the workers of the Wartsila of Trieste in Piazza della Borsa, organized on the occasion of the 8-hour strike called in all the Group’s plants in Italy (Genoa, Naples, Taranto and Cuneo). ANSA / VALERIA PACE

Meanwhile, after last Saturday’s demonstration in Trieste which saw workers and businesses take to the streets in defense of the region’s productive fabric, there is also expectation for the amendment presented by the Democratic Party to the Aid bis. Debora Serracchiani explained that the party “has filed an amendment to make relocations more difficult, in the most restrictive form that had already been presented by Minister Orlando. Even in the face of recent unjustifiable decisions such as the one taken by Wartsila to close the Trieste plant, we are confident that the political forces will converge in defense of our production capacities and employment. The amendment, first signed by Senator Misiani, restores a series of conditionalities and sanctions that aim not only at safeguarding employment levels but also reopening prospects for the sale of the company or business units with the aim of continuing the business ” .

The garrison of the workers of the Wartsila di Bagnoli della Rosandra (Trieste) continues to the bitter end and also on the day of August, after the Finnish multinational in mid-July unexpectedly announced the sale of production within the plant and the consequent redundancy of 450 employees. (ANSA / ALICE FUMIS)

A choice that puzzles Massimiliano Fedriga, the Northern League governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia who last week presented an urgent appeal to the labor judge of the Trieste Court against Wartsila’s decision to stop production, raising the issue of communication and information of the Region by the multinational and constitutional illegitimacy. Fedriga explains that “all the useful things that can go in the direction of avoiding the use of the procedure on relocation, as written by the Minister of Labor Orlando, are useful. After that, unfortunately, I am afraid that the time in Rome is very tight to carry out operations of this type, but I hope that it can obviously be done ». On relocation, Fedriga observes, “we try to keep the game as open as possible, precisely because we must ensure that the Wartsila production site continues to operate in the sector, which is a fundamental part of the Italian production chain, indeed, one of the main ones, because on the economy of the sea I think that Italy, especially with Fincantieri, can prove to be a global leader ».

The same Northern League leader Matteo Salvini intervened on Wartsila for whom «every foreign investor is welcome but putting rules that prevent earning in Italy and then firing in Italy, paying and transferring abroad, seems to me to be common sense. With Fincantieri the work has been going on for months if not years. From 26 September also from this point of view it will also be possible to intervene as legislation. Italy cannot be a land of conquest, it cannot be a land of landing, of profit and flight, it doesn’t work like that, in France they don’t allow it ».