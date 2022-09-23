Listen to the audio version of the article

The Labor Judge of the Court of Trieste, Paolo Ancora, accepted the appeal presented by the trade unions regarding Wartsila’s anti-union behavior. The dismissal procedure of the 451 employees of the San Dorligo plant is therefore revoked and the Group is also sentenced to pay 50 thousand euros to each of the trade unions by way of compensation for damage to image, the payment of legal costs and publication of the decree on some national newspapers. The Judge, on the other hand, declared the intervention of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region inadmissible.

Unions: important sentence, makes jurisprudence

The territorial union representatives of Trieste of Uilm (Antonio Rodà), Fiom-Cgil (Marco Relli) and regional of Fim-Cisl (Gianpiero Turus), express “great satisfaction” for the decree of the labor judge of the Court of Trieste which accepted their appeal. “An important ruling, according to jurisprudence, is also a deterrent for other multinationals,” they commented.

Trade union lawyer: judge makes the company retrace its steps



The Labor judge «in practice makes Wartsila retrace his steps. The company must initiate normal trade union confrontation, must activate both national and company trade union confrontation procedures; once this phase has been completed, if you decide to remain firm on the collective redundancy procedure, nothing will prevent you from restarting it. But later, not before ». The lawyer Franco Focareta who assists Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil and Uilm Uil with his colleague Vincenzo Martino in the lawsuit filed by the trade unions against the multinational that started the dismissal procedure for the 451 employees of the plant told LaPresse of Trieste. “Now we start again with firm bowls with an open and clear discussion on the contents of the company choices with the union – adds the lawyer – which will have the opportunity and time to play its role as interlocutor”.

«I am extremely satisfied that our theses have been fully accepted by the Judge of Trieste with a quick and very well motivated provision – is the comment of the lawyer Vincenzo Martino, who assists the trade unions in the judicial matter -. We hope to have made a contribution to the solution of Wartsila’s employment problem ».

Giorgetti: sentence shows that the company made a mistake

«The judgment of the Court of Trieste, which accepts the appeal of the unions, shows that Wartsila’s approach was wrong, as repeatedly reported to the company. We are happy for the workers and we hope to continue in the spirit of a unitary territorial system that emerged in the last meeting at the Mise ». Thus the minister of economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti.