Wärtsilä workers go down to Piazza della Borsa in Trieste and cross their arms for 8 hours on 4 August. The Finnish company, in the last meeting at Mise, last 27 July, confirmed the reorganization plan that provides for the stop to the production of 4-stroke engines in the historic site in Trieste, relocated to the Vaasa site in Finland. In the future, the Bagnoli della Rosandra site will focus on R&D, sales, project management, sourcing, assistance and training. However, the plan will result in 451 redundancies out of 937 employees, in addition to the loss of a fundamental production element for the shipbuilding industry and for the city of Trieste. In addition to the impact on the related industries.

As a note from the Fim cisl recalls, “everyone condemned this treacherous relocation announced 20 days ago by the Finnish multinational: from Minister Giorgetti, to the President of the Fedriga Region, to the territorial Confindustria and by Fincantieri itself, which declared its intention to terminate strategic partnerships with Wärtsilä ». Also because it risks erasing a long industrial history and a know-how that was built through a strong use of regional and state funds.

Despite the unanimous stance of all the social and economic subjects, the multinational maintains its position and this will generate a series of protests “to oppose this decision,” writes the Fim Cisl. Also in light of the fact that there are great opportunities that come from the economy of the sea in our country, as underlined by Minister Giorgetti himself, in the context of which projects can also be carried out with the resources of the PNRR on the transformation of the mobility of the navalmeccanica.