Was the installation done badly? The dentist is civilly liable

The Court of Cassationhas recently confirmed its assumption, according to which the dental professionalmust respond civilly in the event of incorrect execution of an installation.

A patient had been ordered to pay more than 5,000 euros as the balance of professional services rendered inadequately by a dentist

The Court of Cassation ruled that the professional, “in carrying out the promised activity (whether of means or result), is obliged, pursuant to art. 1176 of the civil code to use the diligence of a good father of a family; the violation of this duty leads to breach of contract, del which is called to answer even for slight negligenceexcept in the event that, pursuant to art. 2236 of the civil code, the performance deduced in the contract implies the solution of particularly difficult technical problems, and, in case of fault in application of the principle set out in art. 1460 of the civil code, cno loss of the right to compensation”.

Codacons: “Our medical malpractice desk collects reports from thousands of consumers”

Codacons: “Ours medical malpractice desk collects reports from thousands of consumers, and is ready to protect them in situations where their rights have been violated. For this reason we invite all those who believe they have been involved in these situations to contact us and tell us about their problem. We are available to everyone.“

