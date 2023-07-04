Waste emergency is a matter of public order: the Prefecture is activated

Waste in Rome June 2023

The waste crisis that has been plaguing the capital for days has now become a matter of public order. The prefect Lamberto Giannini summoned the president of the Municipality VI Nicola Franco to the Prefecture. Meanwhile, protests break out in front of the Ama offices in via Capo d’Africa.

In fact, the citizens showed up in front of the headquarters waving the Tari folders which in the meantime continue to arrive. “The Tari’s crazy folders – explains the Capitoline group leader of the Lega Fabrizio Santori – continue to arrive to transferred people, who have already started a practice of paying the sums in installments, to the dead: and with the fine already included in the amount. A disgrace that the League had already denounced in May which instead of being canceled is repeated and sounds like yet another hoax to the Romans”.

In all of this, continues the councilor of the “among all the decisions to be taken to solve the problem, the Ama on Friday 30 June instead closed the branches to make the bridge, and today we don’t receive all citizens with expiring folders in the next few hours: the appointments at the counters exceed three months. Now stop. The counters must be open for an extended time to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In the city covered in rubbish and faced with the paralysis of the Campidoglio capable only of standing by and watching, disservice and inefficiency now seem to have become the true and only ‘mission’ of a company in disarray and useless, unable to carry out the role for which it was been created”,

The president of VI Municipality: “I will represent a third world situation to the prefect”

“Thursday I will represent the third world situation we have in our area with a punctual report, also photographic, street by street”. Thus the president Nicola Franco speaking on the radio program “The unlistenable” on the New Sound Level fm90 channel. “I had written an appeal to the prefect on June 27 – explains President Franco – to represent him the situation of the waste emergency in the neighborhoods of our town hall. The prefect answered me promptly and I was summoned to participate in the committee for public order and safety which will be held on Thursday in via IV novembre at 9:30″.

In Municipio VI, located in the eastern part of the capital, citizens and neighborhood committees complain of an increasingly difficult situation. “Near the bins, landfills were formed so large that they invaded sidewalks and streets”. “Not only the non-collections by Ama – Franco always wrote in a post on Facebook – but also the miasma situation of the Rocca Cencia plant and the many illegal dumps present in the territory of our Municipality”.

The public assembly in the Municipality VI

To better represent the situation during the meeting with the prefect, President Franco will collect the requests and testimonies of citizens, associations and committees in a public meeting. Applications that the president will then present to the prefect. Appointment at 19 on Tuesday 4 July in the council chamber of the Town Hall.

“To prepare myself for this hearing – announces the president of the VI Town Hall – I have convened a public assembly at 7 pm tomorrow in the Town Hall council chamber to collect the citizens’ requests. On Thursday I will represent the third world situation that we have in our area with a punctual report, also photographic, street by street”.

