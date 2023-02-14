Home Business Waste: in Italy it grows more than the GDP
Waste: in Italy the growth rate of waste produced by companies in the decade 2010-20 was 21.5%. An expansion which corresponds to a decline in the GDP of 8.2% in the same years. In France, however, the two data are reversed: the quantity of waste produced in the same period of time decreased by 4.4%, while the GDP grew by 4.1%. In Germany, to make another comparison, the 8.9% growth in waste was accompanied by a 12.2% growth in GDP.

The photograph emerges from the studio Waste production grows faster than GDP. A comparison with Europe that counts conducted by the laboratory for local public services of REF Ricerche. Numbers that require a reflection on the economy of disposal: the issue of disconnecting GDP from waste production is at the heart of circular economy policies, but Italy is moving away from this goal.

«The production of waste by companies is growing at a faster rate than the GDP and is higher than that of France and Germany. To narrow the distances from the best European experiences, it is necessary to enhance by-products, the End of Waste and energy recovery». commented Donato Berardi, director of the REF Ricerche think tank.

In Italy, companies produce more than 80 million tons of waste every year, a volume equal to more than double the waste produced by households and growing steadily in the decade 2010-20. Rejects from waste processing, packaging and sludge from water purification are the waste most produced (48 million tons, +68% in the reference decade+).

Italy with a high intensity of waste production

According to the study, Italy is one of the major EU countries with the highest waste production intensity: 52 kilograms per 1,000 euro of GDP. «Not even Covid-19 has reversed the trend. Despite the shutdown of some activities, the production of waste per unit of GDP has continued to grow.

