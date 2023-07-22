Watch out for the text message from the operator that promises more data and a halt to price increases

The message announces a remodulation, however giving the user the possibility of rejecting it and keeping the current rate. It is a positive thing compared to the classic remodulations where the user only had the option of accepting the price increase or canceling the contract.

The new aspect, however, is another, in particular: the possibility of having 50 GB more than the price increase by replying to the message in that way.

We asked Tim what happens if the user doesn’t respond (perhaps because they didn’t notice the message notification). Well: you get the increase but not the GB. “TIM is informing the customers involved (mobile consumers) via SMS, website and 119 of the changes that will be introduced from next August 28th.

In the event that the customer does not express a contrary will (by withdrawing or asking to remain at the current conditions) repricing will be introduced from 28 August 2023.

It should also be remembered that the customer can request, where of interest, even a greater amount of Giga at his disposal by sending an SMS”, explained by Tim.

In short, there are three possibilities: the user replies 50Giga On and receives the increase and 50 GB more; user answers Novar On and keeps the old rate conditions (no price increases, no extra GB). User does not answer: only price increase. In short, the latter seems to be the most disadvantageous option.

What’s interesting is that Tim has devised the message in this somewhat convoluted way. The answer is that he thus tried to comply with the requirements of the Antitrust, which had sanctioned him with WindTre for previous remodulations where the GB were given automatically with the increase. Antitrust has highlighted that it is not possible to give GB or other services, in the face of price increases, without the user’s consent. It would be like an unsolicited activation of services, a useful expedient with which operators could increase costs for the user without the risk of losing them.

If the operator remodulates, however, he must expose himself to the risk of losing the customer: this is the principle that the regulators want to protect. It serves to support healthy competition and the ultimate interests of consumers. The downside for users is an immediate disadvantage: they have to pay attention to messages arriving from operators and study them, to respond and do it correctly.