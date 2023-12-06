Home » Watch out, Hong Kong – India’s stock market is on the fast track
Business

Watch out, Hong Kong – India’s stock market is on the fast track

by admin
Watch out, Hong Kong – India’s stock market is on the fast track

Die BSE in Mumbai.

Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, the Indian stock market reached a valuation of four trillion US dollars for the first time on Tuesday.

This narrows the gap to Hong Kong, the fourth largest stock market in the world.

India is the world‘s fastest-growing economy and is expected to grow by 6.3 percent this year.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor.

The value of companies listed on Indian stock exchanges hit $4 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, narrowing the gap with Hong Kong, as „Bloomberg“ reported. Hong Kong is the world‘s fourth-largest stock market but is worth less than $4.7 trillion after an 18 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index this year.

In contrast, India’s two main indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, have risen 13.3 and 14.6 percent respectively this year. According to Bloomberg, the Indian market was worth less than $1.5 trillion in 2020 when the pandemic struck, but has increased significantly since then.

Investors were encouraged by victories by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Indian ruling party in elections in three states this weekend. “The market is taking comfort in the BJP’s victory as it hopes for political continuity in 2024 and is betting on growth rather than fiscal populism,” said Sanjeev Hota of stockbroker Sharekhan „Reuters“.

Despite global economic headwinds, India – the world‘s fastest-growing economy – will grow 6.3 percent this year, according to IMF forecasts.

See also  Institutions discuss the investment strategy of bank stocks in the second half of the year: the value revaluation market may just start_Oriental Fortune Network

Investors from Apple to Goldman Sachs have spoken positively about the country as an investment destination. The three largest stock markets are the USA with a value of just over 48 trillion dollars, followed by China with around 9.6 trillion dollars and Japan with almost 6 trillion dollars, the “Bloomberg” figures show.

Read the original article Business Insider.

Read too

Investors are shifting capital from China to India: Why the Indian stock market is so attractive right now, according to an analyst

You may also like

Piaggio relaunches robotics with «kilo»

The rise in gold prices has fueled the...

Bahn fails again in court – GDL is...

Inflation in Mexico: Concerns Over Rising Prices in...

This is how Decathlon is changing: new logo,...

Closing comments: The Shanghai Stock Index fell 0.41%...

Open Source: Musk wants to make his AI...

Confindustria, Marenghi leaves the presidential race

SU7 sedan – Chinese tech group brings first...

United Airlines Faces String of Flight Incidents: Fifth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy