New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

The Xiaomi press conference will be officially held at 7 o’clock tonight, and related new products will be basically exposed. Below is a summary of the main contents of the conference.

Xiaomi MIX Fold2

Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is the second folding screen of Xiaomi, and it was unexpectedly exposed by Xiaomi Wallet. It can be seen from the picture that Xiaomi MIX Fold2 uses three rear cameras. In addition, the Xiaomi MIX Fold2 external screen is a standard 21:9 screen, supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and has a resolution of 2520×1080. The screen ratio is close to the normal mobile phone form. The internal screen is 2K resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. Its hinge uses a teardrop hinge, which will be better than the previous generation’s crease. Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 8+, and continues to cooperate with Leica in terms of imaging. Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is now available for pre-order.

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition

The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will replace the plastic frame of the previous generation with a metal frame, and the cover is AG frosted glass. Its main camera is expected to be upgraded to a 5000W pixel outsole lens, and the charging power will also have a certain degree of breakthrough.

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition custom resolution: 446PPi high-definition display, look and feel close to 2K; custom low power consumption: low power consumption close to 1080P; comprehensive high-end configuration: high-end eye protection, high-end color, full high-end experience; technological breakthrough: brightness consistency, screen Workmanship, screen life.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

According to Xiaomi’s official introduction, the Xiaomi Mi Watch S1 Pro adopts a new watch design, interpreting high-end texture with details; experiencing multiple upgrades, combining technology and aesthetics; smart life, all the time, exquisite online. It can be predicted that the Xiaomi Mi Watch S1 Pro will make great progress in battery life. The black border of the watch is well controlled, and the screen ratio is relatively high.

Xiaomi Buds4 Pro

Xiaomi Buds4 Pro supports 48dB intelligent dynamic noise reduction and independent spatial audio. Its shape is basically the same as previous generations, with black and gold colors. Also, there should be wireless charging.

Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 inches

The Mijia Smart Hood P1 claims to be able to solve the problem of lampblack in open kitchens, and will also be unveiled at Xiaomi’s new product launch conference.



