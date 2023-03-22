Listen to the audio version of the article

From the water used to cook the pasta and to be used to wash the dishes to the taps, up to the advice for watering the courtyard. Ten suggestions and best practices for not wasting water and, at the same time, making the management of water resources more sustainable. Indicating the behaviors to be followed in order to “respect” the precious resource in a real decalogue is Enea which in its guide, presented on the occasion of the World Water Dayoffers hints and tips. Password: reduce losses, adopt less water-demanding processes and systems and promote virtuous behavior in families and schools.

Ten points of the decalogue

In the first point «Maintain the water system efficient and check for hidden leaks» because, the promoters explain «it is estimated that with a dripping tap, up to 5 liters are lost a day.

Then it is always advisable to close the tap to prevent the water from flowing unnecessarily. «Only 1.5 liters would be needed to brush your teeth if you turned off the water between operations, avoiding wasting up to 30 liters – continues the decalogue -. In the same way, the waste of at least 6 liters could be avoided when washing hands and up to 20 liters when shaving».

Another tip is to reuse the water from cooking pasta or washing vegetables to rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher or to water (when it’s not salty).

Home appliances

Another suggestion concerns the use of household appliances. If you use a dishwasher or washing machine, it is always advisable to use them with a full load. Also because, «it is estimated that up to 15 liters are used for a dishwasher load (class A) without prewash (7 liters in class A+++), while for a washing machine load (class A) 45 liters are used. Also prefer washing programs at low temperatures (40-60° C). Furthermore, with the installation of solar panels, electricity consumption would be avoided to heat the water necessary for the household appliances».